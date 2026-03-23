Strait of Hormuz closed or open? Iran fires back at Trump after latest nuclear warning
Tensions over the status of the Strait of Hormuz rose on Sunday after Iran responded to President Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum
Tensions over the status of the Strait of Hormuz rose on Sunday after Iran responded to President Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum, saying if Tehran did not reopen the strategic waterway, the US will bomb its nuclear power plants. While several people wondered whether the strait is open or closed, Iran's foreign minister issued a statement.
FOLLOW: Iran Israel war news LIVE: Israel expects 'weeks' of further fighting; vows to expand ground operations in Lebanon
Strait of Hormuz: Open or closed?
Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the strait is not closed as of now. “Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated—not Iran,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“No insurer—and no Iranian—will be swayed by more threats. Try respect. Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both—or expect neither,” he added.
48-hour warning raises stakes
Trump issued a dramatic ultimatum to Iran, warning that the US will strike key infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened within 48 hours.
In a social media post, Trump threatened to target “various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”
Read More: 'Strait of Hormuz is open to all except...,' Iran President issues new warning to the US, Israel after Trump's ultimatum
‘Trump has no plan’
The threat has sparked intense backlash from lawmakers and legal experts.
“Trump has no plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, so he is threatening to attack Iran’s civil power plants,” said Sen Ed Markey, D-Mass, adding: “This would be a war crime.”
“He’s lost control of the war and he is panicking,” said Sen Chris Murphy, D-Conn., responding to Trump's post.
Legal analysts also raised concerns about the implications of targeting civilian infrastructure.
“It certainly has a feeling of ready, fire, aim,” said Geoffrey Corn, a military law professor and former Army lieutenant colonel. “He overestimated his ability to control the events once he unleashed this torrent of violence.”.
“You can’t all of a sudden walk away after you’ve kind of created the event and expect other people to pick it up,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Trump admin responds
Trump’s aides have defended the ultimatum as a necessary show of force. US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz argued that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard controls much of the country’s infrastructure and uses it to sustain military operations.
He said potential targets include “gas-fired thermal power plants and other types of plants,” adding that “The president is not messing around.”
Despite backing Trump’s broader objective, some allies have urged restraint.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that more than 20 countries are “coming together to implement his vision” of reopening the strait.
Meanwhile, Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, warned against widespread destruction.
“We want to leave everything in the country intact, so that the people who come after this regime are going to be able to rebuild and reconstitute,” he said.
Risk of further escalation
Iran has signaled that any attack on its infrastructure could trigger a stronger response, including a complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz and retaliatory strikes on US and Israeli assets.
(With AP inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More