Strait of Hormuz closed or open? Iran fires back at Trump after latest nuclear warning

Tensions over the status of the Strait of Hormuz rose on Sunday after Iran responded to President Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum, saying if Tehran did not reopen the strategic waterway, the US will bomb its nuclear power plants. While several people wondered whether the strait is open or closed, Iran's foreign minister issued a statement. Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance (HT_PRINT)

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Strait of Hormuz: Open or closed? Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the strait is not closed as of now. “Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated—not Iran,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“No insurer—and no Iranian—will be swayed by more threats. Try respect. Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both—or expect neither,” he added.

48-hour warning raises stakes Trump issued a dramatic ultimatum to Iran, warning that the US will strike key infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened within 48 hours.

In a social media post, Trump threatened to target “various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

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‘Trump has no plan’ The threat has sparked intense backlash from lawmakers and legal experts.

“Trump has no plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, so he is threatening to attack Iran’s civil power plants,” said Sen Ed Markey, D-Mass, adding: “This would be a war crime.”

“He’s lost control of the war and he is panicking,” said Sen Chris Murphy, D-Conn., responding to Trump's post.

Legal analysts also raised concerns about the implications of targeting civilian infrastructure.

“It certainly has a feeling of ready, fire, aim,” said Geoffrey Corn, a military law professor and former Army lieutenant colonel. “He overestimated his ability to control the events once he unleashed this torrent of violence.”.

“You can’t all of a sudden walk away after you’ve kind of created the event and expect other people to pick it up,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.