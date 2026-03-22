US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump threatens Iran, gives 48 hours to reopen Hormuz; Tehran hits back
US-Iran war LIVE updates: After Trump's threat, Iran hit back with a warning and said that “all energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted”.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The conflict in West Asia entered a dangerous new phase over the weekend, with US President Donald Trump issuing a direct military threat to Iran and global energy markets reeling from disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump warned that the US would “hit and obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. The threat was issued on his Truth Social platform....Read More
The warning comes despite Trump’s earlier remarks suggesting a possible “winding down” of US military operations in the region. His shifting stance has left global markets and governments uncertain about Washington’s next move, as per Bloomberg.
US Iran war LIVE: Trump gives 48-hr ultimatum, threatens to ‘obliterate’ Iran’s power grid
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington will “hit and obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. The threat, issued on his Truth Social platform, comes even as he had earlier indicated at possibly winding down military operations in the region, leaving global markets and governments uncertain about the US stance.
The near halt in shipments through the crucial waterway – responsible for about 20% of global oil and gas transit – has already rattled energy markets.
(Bloomberg)
US Iran war LIVE updates: Welcome to our live blog
US Iran war LIVE updates: Welcome to this live blog where you can get all the latest developments on the ongoing West Asia conflict between Iran, Israel, US and several Gulf nations.