US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump threatens Iran, gives 48 hours to reopen Hormuz; Tehran hits back

Mar 22, 2026 7:40:55 AM IST

US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington will “hit and obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. The threat, issued on his Truth Social platform, comes even as he had earlier indicated at possibly winding down military operations in the region, leaving global markets and governments uncertain about the US stance.

The near halt in shipments through the crucial waterway – responsible for about 20% of global oil and gas transit – has already rattled energy markets.

(Bloomberg)