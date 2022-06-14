Strawberry Supermoon: A skygazer's delight. All details here
To skygazers' delight, the upcoming full moon, also known as the Strawberry Supermoon, will peak on Tuesday, marking the second of the year's four consecutive supermoons. A supermoon– the term was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 – is a treat for skywatchers and photographers as the moon appears larger and brighter, providing them with a spectacular opportunity to observe celestial events.
What is a Supermoon?
According to NASA, a Supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with its closest approach to the Earth. The closest point in the orbit is called "perigee," and when the full Moon appears at the perigee, it looks slightly brighter and larger than a regular full moon, hence the name.
While it is difficult for people to differentiate between the normal Moon and a supermoon, the difference between the two becomes evident when you compare them with their pictures side by side.
According to reports, full moons are referred to as strawberry full moons by native American tribes as it signals a time for gathering ripening strawberries and other fruits. The strawberry moon also marks the last full Moon of spring or the first full moon of summer.
An old European name for this full moon is the Mead or Honey Moon. It is also referred to as the Rose Moon.
When can you watch Supermoon?
According to reports, the supermoon will appear opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 7:52 am EDT (5:22 pm IST) on June 14. "This will be late Monday night for the International Date Line West time zone, Tuesday for many of the time zones on Earth, and Wednesday morning from the Chatham Standard Time zone eastward to the International Date Line. The Moon will appear full for about three days centered on this time, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning," NASA said.
Here's the full moon calendar for 2022, according to Old Farmers' Almanac.
July 13: Buck moon
August 11: Sturgeon moon
September 10: Harvest moon
October 9: Hunter's moon
November 8: Beaver moon
December 7: Cold moon
