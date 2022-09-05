Strong earthquake strikes China's southwestern Sichuan province
The epicentre was located at the town of Luding at a depth of 16 kilometers, the centre said, about 180 km (111 miles) southwest of Sichuan's capital Chengdu.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck a mountainous area in the west of China's Sichuan province after midday on Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.
Netizens from as far away as Changsha and Xian said they had felt the quake in Sichuan.
Minutes later, a second quake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the city of Yaan near Luding, according to the centre.
No casualties have been reported so far.
In 2013, Yaan was hit by a strong earthquake, killing more than 100 people and injuring thousands.
10 killed, 15 injured in Canada stabbing spree
Canadianlaw enforcement was hunting for two suspects, after a stabbing spree on Sunday claimed ten lives in the western prairie province of Saskatchewan. According to the Saskatchewan unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the attacks were carried out at 13 locations and at least 15 persons were injured other than those killed. The incidents occurred at the James Smith Cree Nation area and the town of Weldon.
‘Horrific, heartbreaking’: Canada PM Justin Trudeau on stabbings in Saskatchewan
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the gruesome stabbings in Saskatchewan and described the incident as “horrific and heartbreaking”. At least 10 people were killed and 15 others have been injured in a series of knife attacks in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, early morning on Sunday (local time). Suspects on the run Canada Police has named two suspects – Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson – who are currently on the run.
Rishi Sunak vs Liz Truss: Who will be the next PM? UK to find out today
The UK will finally find out Boris Johnson's successor as prime minister on Monday, after a bitter Conservative Party contest between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. The winner will take power on Tuesday after the outgoing and incoming premiers have met with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral, her castle in Scotland. Sunak, 42, would be its first from an ethnic minority.
Stabbing rampage in Canada's Saskatchewan; 10 killed, several injured
Ten people were killed and several injured in stabbings in two remote Canadian communities Sunday, police said, as they launched a manhunt across three provinces for two suspects. "We have located 10 deceased individuals in 13 locations in the community of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan," Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference.
Emergency declared as flash floods hit northwest Georgia
Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with “preparation, response and recovery activities.” The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water.
