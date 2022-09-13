Home / World News / ‘Strong’ typhoon Muifa to make landfall in China: 8 updates

‘Strong’ typhoon Muifa to make landfall in China: 8 updates

world news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 09:32 AM IST

Typhoon Muifa In China: China's Meteorological Agency issued an "orange" warning- its second most severe warning for Typhoon Muifa.

Typhoon Muifa In China: People walk in the rain, ahead of the approaching Typhoon Muifa.(AP)
Typhoon Muifa In China: People walk in the rain, ahead of the approaching Typhoon Muifa.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Typhoon Muifa intensified into a strong typhoon and is expected to strengthen as it moves through the East China Sea, making landfall on Wednesday in the coastal areas of Zhejiang province in China, country's national weather forecaster warned.

Here are 8 updates on Typhoon Muifa:

1. Typhoon Muifa approached Japan’s southern islands on September 11.

2, Japan’s remote Ishigaki Island, part of the Yaeyami chain at the southwest end of the Okinawa group, were affected by Typhoon Muifa.

Read more: Forced labour highest in Arab states, followed by Europe, says UN report

3. Japan's Meteorological Agency said that Typhoon Muifa is expected to maintain its strength and hit Ishigaki island, near Taiwan.

4. Then the Typhoon Muifa will head north toward Shanghai and its surrounding areas, the agency added.

5. China's Meteorological Agency issued an "orange" warning- its second most severe warning- and said that Muifa's centre was around 490 km (304.5 miles) southeast of Xiangshan city in Zhejiang province.

Read more: UN investigator says Facebook provided vast amount of Myanmar war crimes info

6. This will be China's twelfth typhoon this year.

7. Chinese media reported that there is a likelihood of big waves in the southern part of the East China Sea, Reuters said.

8. Treacherous sea conditions in Zhejiang and Fujian coastal waters were also predicted by China's weather agency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
typhoon
typhoon
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The figures revealed in the report are staggering, (Representational)&nbsp;

    Forced labour highest in Arab states, followed by Europe, says UN report

    While 27.6 million are into forced labour, 22 million are trapped in a forced marriage. More than half of the global total - 15.1 million labourers - is from the Asia and the Pacific countries. This is followed by Europe and Central Asia (4.1 million), Africa (3.8 million), the Americas (3.6 million), and the Arab States (0.9 million).

  • This is the lunchbox that has apparently been offered as a perk for the staff.&nbsp;

    Branded lunch boxes for return to office? New York Times faces staff pushback

    The New York Times is reported to be facing a massive defiance from its staff. "The @nytimes is giving employees branded lunch boxes this week as a return-to-office perk. We want respect and a fair contract instead, " Haley Willis, visual investigations reporter, wrote in a tweet. "So I'm working from home this week along with 1,300 of my @NYTimesGuild and @NYTGuildTech colleagues, with support from @WirecutterUnion," she further wrote.

  • FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees hold placards as they gather at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp to mark the fifth anniversary of their fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar to escape a military crackdown in 2017, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh,&nbsp;

    UN investigator says Facebook provided vast amount of Myanmar war crimes info

    The head of a U.N. team of investigators on Myanmar said on Monday that Facebook has handed over millions of items that could support allegations of war crimes and genocide. The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) aims to build case files for proceedings in national, regional or international courts. It was established in 2018 by the U.N. Human Rights Council and began work the following year.

  • Britain's King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, follow the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 12, 2022.

    King Charles and siblings hold silent vigil to late mother, Queen Elizabeth II

    King Charles and his siblings held a silent vigil at the side of their mother Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it lay at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral, with thousands queuing for hours to pay their respects to Britain's longest-serving monarch. They left the city's St. Giles Cathedral to applause from onlookers.

  • Meghan's podcast, which is called 'Archetypes' and has so far featured American singer Mariah Carey and tennis player Serena Williams as guest.

    Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes on hold during mourning for the Queen

    The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, has paused new episodes of her Spotify podcast during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, according to an alert on the platform on Monday. Her husband Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020, and have since become alienated from the family and delivered withering criticism of Buckingham Palace and how they had been treated.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out