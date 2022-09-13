‘Strong’ typhoon Muifa to make landfall in China: 8 updates
Typhoon Muifa In China: China's Meteorological Agency issued an "orange" warning- its second most severe warning for Typhoon Muifa.
Typhoon Muifa intensified into a strong typhoon and is expected to strengthen as it moves through the East China Sea, making landfall on Wednesday in the coastal areas of Zhejiang province in China, country's national weather forecaster warned.
Here are 8 updates on Typhoon Muifa:
1. Typhoon Muifa approached Japan’s southern islands on September 11.
2, Japan’s remote Ishigaki Island, part of the Yaeyami chain at the southwest end of the Okinawa group, were affected by Typhoon Muifa.
3. Japan's Meteorological Agency said that Typhoon Muifa is expected to maintain its strength and hit Ishigaki island, near Taiwan.
4. Then the Typhoon Muifa will head north toward Shanghai and its surrounding areas, the agency added.
5. China's Meteorological Agency issued an "orange" warning- its second most severe warning- and said that Muifa's centre was around 490 km (304.5 miles) southeast of Xiangshan city in Zhejiang province.
6. This will be China's twelfth typhoon this year.
7. Chinese media reported that there is a likelihood of big waves in the southern part of the East China Sea, Reuters said.
8. Treacherous sea conditions in Zhejiang and Fujian coastal waters were also predicted by China's weather agency.
