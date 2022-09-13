UN investigator says Facebook provided vast amount of Myanmar war crimes info
Myanmar is facing charges of genocide at the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ) over a 2017 military crackdown on the Rohingya that forced more than 730,000 people to flee into neighboring Bangladesh.
The head of a U.N. team of investigators on Myanmar said on Monday that Facebook has handed over millions of items that could support allegations of war crimes and genocide.
The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) aims to build case files for proceedings in national, regional or international courts. It was established in 2018 by the U.N. Human Rights Council and began work the following year.
"Facebook has shared with the mechanism millions of items from networks of accounts that were taken down by the company because they misrepresented their identity," Nicholas Koumjian, head of the IIMM, said in a speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Myanmar is facing charges of genocide at the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ) over a 2017 military crackdown on the Rohingya that forced more than 730,000 people to flee into neighboring Bangladesh.
Facebook, whose parent company changed its name to Meta Platforms Inc last year, said that they support international efforts for accountability for the crimes committed against the Rohingya.
"(We) have made voluntary, lawful disclosures to the U.N.'s investigative mechanism as well as disclosures of public information to The Gambia" which has filed the ICJ genocide case, Miranda Sissons, director of human rights policy at Meta, said in an e-mail.
In 2018, U.N. human rights investigators said the social media site had spread hate speech that fueled the violence in Myanmar. Facebook has said it is working to block hate speech.
With the Facebook items and other pieces of information from over 200 sources, the mechanism has prepared 67 "evidential and analytical packages." These packages are intended to be shared with judicial authorities, including the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the ICJ, Koumjian added.
The ICC has also opened a case looking at deportation and other crimes against humanity in relation to Rohingya refugees who were forced into ICC member state Bangladesh.
Myanmar denies genocide and says its armed forces were conducting legitimate operations against militants.
-
King Charles and siblings hold silent vigil to late mother, Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and his siblings held a silent vigil at the side of their mother Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it lay at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral, with thousands queuing for hours to pay their respects to Britain's longest-serving monarch. They left the city's St. Giles Cathedral to applause from onlookers.
-
Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes on hold during mourning for the Queen
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, has paused new episodes of her Spotify podcast during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, according to an alert on the platform on Monday. Her husband Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020, and have since become alienated from the family and delivered withering criticism of Buckingham Palace and how they had been treated.
-
Pakistan digitises flood relief aid to ensure transparency
'InshaAllah…': Shehbaz Sharif replies after PM Modi's tweet on Pakistan floods Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique expressed gratitude to all countries that have helped Pakistan in its time of difficulty. APTMA leader Dr Gohar Ejaz said that the association would also donate 150,000 ration bags to flood victims, reported Geo News.
-
Queen Elizabeth's will and enormous wealth to remain secret for long. Here’s why
In 2017, the monarchy's brand itself was valued at around $88 billion by valuation consultancy firm Brand Finance, while Queen Elizabeth II's personal wealth estimated by Forbes was said to be around $500 million. Read more: 'Heavy lies the head': Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth II's crowns and tiaras Historically, the wills of the sovereign have remained private along with other members of the royal family.
-
Britain to observe a minute’s silence on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The UK will observe a minute's silence at 8pm local time on Sunday, the night before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, Downing Street announced on Monday. British Prime Minister Liz Truss' official spokesperson said the one-minute silence will be a chance for the nation to come together to mourn and reflect on the life of the late monarch, who died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics