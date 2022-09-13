Forced labour highest in Arab states, followed by Europe, says UN report
Being forced to work against one's will and being trapped in a forced marriage are the two dimensions of modern slavery.
Nearly 50 million people - on any given day - are in a situation of modern slavery globally, as per the 2021 Global Estimates, the International Labour Organization has said in its latest report. These people have either been forced to work against their will or are surviving a marriage they were forced into, the report states, stressing that “modern slavery is the very antithesis of social justice and sustainable development”.
The figures revealed in the report are staggering. While 27.6 million are into forced labour, 22 million are trapped in a forced marriage. Alternatively, 11.8 million women and girls are being made to work against their will and 3.3 million of the 27 million are children.
No region of the world is spared from forced labour, the ILO further points out. More than half of the global total - 15.1 million labourers - is from the Asia and the Pacific countries. This is followed by Europe and Central Asia (4.1 million), Africa (3.8 million), the Americas (3.6 million), and the Arab States (0.9 million).
However, when it comes to population proportion, the figure is the highest in the Arab States (5.3 per thousand people), followed
by Europe and Central Asia (4.4 per thousand), the report points out. In the Americas and Asia and the Pacific, the figure is the same at global average - at 3.5 per thousand. While in Africa, this figure stands at 2.9 per thousand.
What is also a matter of concern is that 86 per cent of these cases are imposed in private economies. “State-imposed forced labour accounts for the remaining 14 per cent of people in forced labour,” the United Nations agency underlines. "When population is taken into account, forced labour is highest in low income countries (6.3 per thousand people) followed by high income countries (4.4 per thousand).
As compared to the 2016 global estimates, an increase of 2.7 million in forced labour has been registered, which translates to a rise in the prevalence of forced labour from 3.4 to 3.5 per thousand people in the world, it says.
Branded lunch boxes for return to office? New York Times faces staff pushback
The New York Times is reported to be facing a massive defiance from its staff. "The @nytimes is giving employees branded lunch boxes this week as a return-to-office perk. We want respect and a fair contract instead, " Haley Willis, visual investigations reporter, wrote in a tweet. "So I'm working from home this week along with 1,300 of my @NYTimesGuild and @NYTGuildTech colleagues, with support from @WirecutterUnion," she further wrote.
UN investigator says Facebook provided vast amount of Myanmar war crimes info
The head of a U.N. team of investigators on Myanmar said on Monday that Facebook has handed over millions of items that could support allegations of war crimes and genocide. The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) aims to build case files for proceedings in national, regional or international courts. It was established in 2018 by the U.N. Human Rights Council and began work the following year.
King Charles and siblings hold silent vigil to late mother, Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and his siblings held a silent vigil at the side of their mother Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it lay at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral, with thousands queuing for hours to pay their respects to Britain's longest-serving monarch. They left the city's St. Giles Cathedral to applause from onlookers.
Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes on hold during mourning for the Queen
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, has paused new episodes of her Spotify podcast during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, according to an alert on the platform on Monday. Her husband Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020, and have since become alienated from the family and delivered withering criticism of Buckingham Palace and how they had been treated.
Pakistan digitises flood relief aid to ensure transparency
'InshaAllah…': Shehbaz Sharif replies after PM Modi's tweet on Pakistan floods Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique expressed gratitude to all countries that have helped Pakistan in its time of difficulty. APTMA leader Dr Gohar Ejaz said that the association would also donate 150,000 ration bags to flood victims, reported Geo News.
