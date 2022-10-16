Home / World News / Taiwan says won't back down after Xi Jinping's ‘right to use force’ remark

Taiwan says won't back down after Xi Jinping's ‘right to use force’ remark

world news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 12:46 PM IST

China-Taiwan Conflict: Chinese President Xi Jinping said that it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the use of force over Taiwan.

China-Taiwan Conflict: A Chinook helicopter carrying a Taiwan flag flies over the city during the country's National Day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Taiwan will not back down on its sovereignty or compromise on freedom and democracy, and its people clearly oppose Beijing's idea of "one country, two systems" management for Taiwan, the self-ruled island's presidential office said on Sunday.

The statement came shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech at the opening of a the Communist Party Congress in Beijing that it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the use of force over Taiwan.

Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region is the common responsibility of both sides and meeting on the battlefield is not an option, Taiwan's presidential office said in the statement.

china taiwan
