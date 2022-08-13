Taliban fighters break women's stir by beating protesters, journalists: Report
- Taliban fighters tore the banners that the women demonstrators displayed and confiscated mobile phones of many protesters. Some journalists - covering the stir - were also reportedly beaten by the fighters.
Two days before the Taliban marks the first anniversary of Afghanistan takeover, fighters of the hardline group beat women protesters and fired in the air on Saturday as they dispersed a rally in the capital city of Kabul. Nearly 40 women marched and gathered outside the education ministry building chanting “bread, work and freedom” before Taliban fighters broke them up by firing in the air, news agency AFP reported. Some women protesters who took shelter in nearby shops were chased and thrashed by the fighters with their rifle butts.
Some journalists covering the stir - the first women's rally in several months - were also reportedly beaten by the fighters.
Also Read | Women rights crumbling under Taliban regime "depressing": Afghan feminists
The women protesters carried a banner that read - ‘August 15 is a black day’ - as they demanded rights to work and political participation. Zholia Parsi, one of the organisers of the demonstration, told AFP that Taliban fighters tore their banners and also confiscated mobile phones of many women. The demonstrators chanted: “Justice…we're fed up with ignorance”, with many not wearing face veils.
Also Read | Taliban fighters swap arms for books as hundreds return to school
Despite promising a softer version of their rigid rule during the 1990s, Taliban have imposed several restrictions, especially on women's rights, ever since it came to power last year on August 15. Thousands of young girls have been out of secondary schools as they continue to remain shut, while many women have been prohibited from returning to several government jobs.
Also Read | Inside Afghanistan's secret schools, where girls defy the Taliban
Taliban have also banned women from travelling alone on long trips and allowed them to only visit parks and public gardens in Kabul on days different from men.
Furthermore, in May, Afghanistan's supreme leader and Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered women to completely cover themselves in public, including their faces.
The United Nations and other rights groups have consistently lashed out at the regime for imposing curbs on women. In May, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, told reporters in Kabul that the policies of the Islamist group show a “pattern of absolute gender segregation and are aimed at making women invisible in the society”.
Not just women, Afghanistan has been drowning in poverty ever since the Taliban took control. The situation has escalated to new levels triggered by drought, and inflation since Russia's offensive in its former Soviet neighbour Ukraine.
-
Salman Rushdie had once complained about ‘too much security’: Report
Read French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo slams Salman Rushdie, who was attacked and stabbed on stage at a literary event here stabbing A bloodied Rushdie was airlifted from a field adjacent to the venue to a hospital in northwestern Pennsylvania where the 75-year-old writer underwent surgery. In 2001, Rushdie publicly complained about having too much security around him, The New York Post reported.
-
Evening brief: DGCA issues guidelines to all airports after bird-hit incidents
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Read More Why China shields Pak based terrorists from global terrorist tag? Chinese indifference to Indian national security concerns were reiterated at the UN Security Council this month when it put a hold on listing Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s de facto leader Abdul Rauf Asghar Alvi, younger brother of global terrorist Masood Azhar Alvi, on the 1267 Taliban and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee list.
-
Sri Lanka allows entry for controversial Chinese ship despite India's concerns
Sri Lanka's government granted permission on Saturday for a controversial Chinese research vessel to visit the island despite neighbouring India's concerns that it could spy on New Delhi's military installations, officials said. The Yuan Wang 5 is described as a research and survey vessel by international shipping and analytics sites, but according to Indian media it is a dual-use spy ship.
-
UK PM race: Cabinet minister switches sides from Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss
The defection comes on the back of surveys that show Liz Truss in a clear lead over her British Indian contender in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as Tory leader and Prime Minister. During such leadership contests, members of Parliament often pick their endorsements with an eye on a ministerial post in the new leader’s Cabinet.
-
China sanctions Lithuanian minister over Taiwan visit
China on Friday sanctioned Lithuanian deputy minister for transport and communication Agne Vaiciukeviciute over a Vaiciukeviciute's visit to Taiwan, the latest development in the ongoing diplomatic spat between Beijing and the Baltic state over its support for Taipei. “The visit tramples on the one-China principle, seriously interferes in China's internal affairs, and undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday night.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics