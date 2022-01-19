Taslima Nasreen ‘resurrected’ by Facebook after it ‘memorialised’ her account

Controversial Bangladesh-born author Taslima Nasreen tweeted to inform she has been ‘resurrected’ on Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, after her account on the social media site was ‘memorialised’ by the Menlo Park, California-headquartered company.

“Resurrected on facebook,” Nasreen tweeted on January 18, ending the post with a winking smiley.

On Tuesday, she tweeted that Facebook has ‘killed’ her. “I am alive. Not even sick or bedridden or hospitalized, but facebook memorialized my facebook account.”

In a subsequent tweet, she posted the screenshot of her ‘memorialised’ Meta account. “@Meta, @fb security @facebookapp @MetaNewsroom @Facebook I am very much alive. But you memorialized my facebook account. What a sad news! How could you do that? Please give me back my account,” the author, who has been living in exile since 1994, requested.

The writer, who left her home nation due to troubles over her controversial novel ‘Lajja,’ also claimed that ‘Jihadists are celebrating my death, eating and distributing sweets, as facebook declared I am dead and memorialized my fb account.’

However, there is no information yet on how her handle was compromised.

What is a ‘memorialised’ profile on Facebook?

As per the company's policy, Meta memorialises a handle by default upon being informed of the passing away of the owner of an account on its platform. Such a profile allows friends and family members of the deceased to post messages and memories on his/her timeline. The phrase ‘Remembering’ appears next to the person's name in their profile, as in the case of Taslima Nasreen.

Meta does not allow anyone to log into memorialised handles. However, if an account holder appoints a ‘legacy contact,’ such a person can handle the account after it has been memorialised.