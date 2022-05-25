Home / World News / Texas school shooting: Gunman kills 14 students, one teacher
world news

Texas school shooting: Gunman kills 14 students, one teacher

The gunman was a resident of the community and entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, Abbott said.
Texas elementary school shooting: Gunman kills 14 children, one teacher(AP)
Texas elementary school shooting: Gunman kills 14 children, one teacher(AP)
Updated on May 25, 2022 03:13 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |

Fourteen children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, and the 18-year-old gunman was dead, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Abbott said a local man opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.

”He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," said the governor, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

The gunman was a resident of the community and entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, Abbott said. He said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.

It was not immediately clear how many people, in addition to the dead, were injured in the shooting. Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting on Air Force One as he returns from a five-day trip to Asia and would continue to receive updates. Jean-Pierre said Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the White House.

The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
texas us shooting
texas us shooting
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Leaked 'Xinjiang police files' reveal Uyghur detention camps in China

    Leaked 'Xinjiang police files' reveal Uyghur detention camps in China

    A leak of thousands of photos and official documents from China's Xinjiang has shed new light on the violent methods used to enforce mass internment in the region, researchers said Tuesday. Activists say Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in a network of detention centres and prisons in the region, which Beijing has defended as training centres.

  • Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant.&nbsp;

    Ukraine war: 200 bodies found in basement of Mariupol building | Top points

    As many as 200 bodies were found in the basement of an apartment building in Mariupol after workers dug through the debris, authorities said Tuesday even as Russian forces were conducting an all-out assault to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin cities straddling a river in eastern Ukraine - a battle which could determine the success or failure of Moscow's main campaign in the east.

  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) celebrates his reelection, during the 75th World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva.

    Tedros Ghebreyesus, re-elected as WHO chief: Official

    The first African to head the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was re-elected Tuesday with overwhelming support after running unopposed for a second term. Sources in the room said he had received 155 of the 160 votes cast. "I am a child of war," he said, the emotion palpable in his voice. "Not only a child of war, but following me throughout," said Tedros. Peace "is a prerequisite for health", he added.

  • Houses of Andhra Pradesh minister Pinipe Vishwaroop and MLA Ponnada Satish were set on fire.

    Daily brief: Andhra minister's house set ablaze and all the latest news

    Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Andhra minister's house set ablaze amid protest against district's renaming The houses of Andhra Pradesh minister Pinipe Vishwaroop and MLA Ponnada Satish were set on fire as protests against the change of Konaseema district's name turned violent on Tuesday, local reports indicate.

  • Afghan male TV presenters also cover their faces in solidarity with their female colleagues. (Image courtesy: @HSajwanization)

    Male anchors in Afghanistan don face mask in solidarity with women colleagues

    Male news anchors in Afghanistan have launched a campaign on social media, days after the Taliban government issued a decree ordering their female colleagues to cover their faces at work. The decree and campaign have also caught the attention of journalists working for global houses, including Deutsche Welle. Several male and female journalists and news anchors have been tweeting their selfies with a face covering. They also shared messages in support of women in Afghanistan.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out