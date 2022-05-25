Texas school shooting: Gunman kills 14 students, one teacher
Fourteen children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, and the 18-year-old gunman was dead, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
Abbott said a local man opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.
”He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," said the governor, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.
The gunman was a resident of the community and entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, Abbott said. He said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.
It was not immediately clear how many people, in addition to the dead, were injured in the shooting. Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students.
A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting on Air Force One as he returns from a five-day trip to Asia and would continue to receive updates. Jean-Pierre said Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the White House.
The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.
Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.
-
Leaked 'Xinjiang police files' reveal Uyghur detention camps in China
A leak of thousands of photos and official documents from China's Xinjiang has shed new light on the violent methods used to enforce mass internment in the region, researchers said Tuesday. Activists say Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in a network of detention centres and prisons in the region, which Beijing has defended as training centres.
-
Ukraine war: 200 bodies found in basement of Mariupol building | Top points
As many as 200 bodies were found in the basement of an apartment building in Mariupol after workers dug through the debris, authorities said Tuesday even as Russian forces were conducting an all-out assault to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin cities straddling a river in eastern Ukraine - a battle which could determine the success or failure of Moscow's main campaign in the east.
-
Tedros Ghebreyesus, re-elected as WHO chief: Official
The first African to head the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was re-elected Tuesday with overwhelming support after running unopposed for a second term. Sources in the room said he had received 155 of the 160 votes cast. "I am a child of war," he said, the emotion palpable in his voice. "Not only a child of war, but following me throughout," said Tedros. Peace "is a prerequisite for health", he added.
-
Daily brief: Andhra minister's house set ablaze and all the latest news
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Andhra minister's house set ablaze amid protest against district's renaming The houses of Andhra Pradesh minister Pinipe Vishwaroop and MLA Ponnada Satish were set on fire as protests against the change of Konaseema district's name turned violent on Tuesday, local reports indicate.
-
Male anchors in Afghanistan don face mask in solidarity with women colleagues
Male news anchors in Afghanistan have launched a campaign on social media, days after the Taliban government issued a decree ordering their female colleagues to cover their faces at work. The decree and campaign have also caught the attention of journalists working for global houses, including Deutsche Welle. Several male and female journalists and news anchors have been tweeting their selfies with a face covering. They also shared messages in support of women in Afghanistan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics