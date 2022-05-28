Texas shooting: Cops waited outside classroom as students begged for help
- Texas school shooting: Police have come under intense criticism over why it took well over an hour to storm the classroom and neutralize the gunman.
A top Texas security official on Friday revealed that students trapped inside a classroom of the elementary school repeatedly called 911 as officers waited more than an hour to breach the door after following the gunman into the building, news agencies reported. Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told a news conference that the commander at the scene in Uvalde believed the gunman, Salvador Ramos, was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms alone, with no survivors.
“From the benefit of hindsight... it was the wrong decision, period,” a visibly emotional McCraw said.
As the officer was assailed by questions over the delay, he said, "From what we know, we believe there should have been an entry as soon as you can."
"If I thought it would help, I'd apologize."
Texas school shooter’s warning signs get lost in sea of posts on social media
Among the series of emergency calls made from inside the classrooms, one was from a child who begged for help amid delay from police. “Please send the police now,” the child pleaded, according to authorities.
The revelation came after three days of conflicting and incomplete information provided by authorities over the delay in police action as more than an hour elapsed between the time Ramos entered the school and when US Border Patrol agents unlocked the classroom door and killed him. But not before the 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.
"I'm not defending anything, but you go back in the timeline, there was a barrage, hundreds of rounds were pumped in in four minutes, okay, into those two classrooms," McCraw said.
"Any firing afterwards was sporadic and it was at the door. So the belief is that there may not be anybody living anymore."
Meanwhile, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott told reporters during a testy news conference that he was given inaccurate information.
"I was misled," Abbott said. "The information that I was given turned out in part to be inaccurate, and I'm absolutely livid about that."
(With inputs from AP, AFP)
-
Shanghai's baby steps in ending curbs, N. Korea sees relief | Top Covid updates
As of Friday evening, some 88,520 more people reportedly showed fever symptoms, compared with nearly 400,000 - in the same time period - about 10 days ago. Meanwhile, in China's financial hub of Shanghai, gradual steps towards the lifting of its Covid lockdown are being taken. The city has been one of the major hotspots in China which saw a harsh two-month lockdown to arrest the spread of virus.
-
Texas school shooter’s warning signs get lost in sea of posts on social media
The foreboding posts, however, are often lost in an endless grid of Instagram photos that feature semi-automatic rifles, handguns and ammunition. There’s even a popular hashtag devoted to encouraging Instagram users to upload daily photos of guns with more than 2 million posts attached to it.
-
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
Vyvianna Quinonez, 29, from Sacramento, is prohibited from flying for three years while she is on supervised release and must participate in anger management classes or counseling.
-
Shehbaz blames Imran for Pak economic woes in first public address as PM: Report
Refuting the allegations of foreign conspiracy made by PTI chief Imran Khan, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday blamed the PTI chief for major problems afflicting the nation including mounting loans, inflation and economic woes of the country. Shehbaz delivered these remarks after a massive hike in the price of petroleum products after the International Monetary Fund stressed abolishing the subsidies on commodities.
-
World isn’t spending enough to prevent disasters: UN
Nations are spending too little to prevent disasters in the face of rising global calamities from the floods in South Africa to a record-breaking heatwave in India. Of the $133 billion in available disaster-related financing in 2010 to 2019, only 4% went to reducing risks with the rest being spent on more costly post-calamity responses, head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Mami Mizutori, said in an interview.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics