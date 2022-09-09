'Thank you for your love': King Charles III in first address | Top quotes
King Charles III delivered his first address to the nation on Friday as Britain mourns the death of the country's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96. He will officially succeed as the new monarch on Saturday.
Here are the top quotes from King Charles's first speech:
1) My darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.
2) As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I, too, now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.
3) The affection and admiration, became a hallmark of her realm. She combined these qualities. I pay tribute to my mother's memories. I know her death brings sadness. I share that sense with you all.
4) With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.
5) Queen Elizabeth II was a life well lived, she is mourned deeply. Throughout her life, the Queen was an inspiration. There's a deep sense of gratitude where my mother has served.
6) Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss.
7) Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth and across the world.
8) In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as Nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign. And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.
9) My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.
10) I pay tribute to my Mother’s memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all.
