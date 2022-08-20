This is how Bangladesh celebrated Krishna Janmashtami | Watch video
Jubilant celebrations were held across the country to mark this year's janmashtami festivities. People gathered in great numbers to take part in religious events.
Thousands of people, irrespective of religion, took to the streets to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami in Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Friday. Being celebrated after a gap of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festivities were in full swing as visuals from the Muslim-majority nation reveals.
Atmosphere of positivity
A colourful procession was carried out from the ancient Dhakeshwari temple, with people displaying different phases of Lord Krishna's life. Devotees across age groups were dressed up as various characters. A clip from the festivities was shared by state-run Doordarshan.
Security personnel were deployed to ensure smooth flow of events, with minsters of the government and other high-profile figures addressing the crowds. They spoke about Bangladesh's values of respecting every religion and the constitution's commitment to treating every religion equally.
Celebrations at a glance
Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee had organised the three-day programme at Dhakeshwari temple for Janmashtami. Celebrations were also held at Krishna temples affiliated to the ISKON where people carried out processions.
Another major event was held by the High Commission of India at the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre on August 17, where some cultural events were also held.
Bangladesh President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and Prime minister Sheikh Hasina extended greetings to their citizens and spread the message of peace, justice and harmony, as upheld by Lord Krishna. Krishna Janmashtami is a public holiday in Bangladesh.
(Inputs from Prasar Bharti Dhaka)
