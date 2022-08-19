Janmashtami 2022: UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata visit ISKCON temple

British prime ministerial hopeful Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, on Thursday visited a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of Lord Krishna.

“Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday,” Sunak said in a tweet, with which he attached an image of the couple offering their prayers at the ISKCON temple in Watford.

Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday. pic.twitter.com/WL3FQVk0oU — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 18, 2022

The 42-year-old Conservative politician shared the image on his Instagram account as well.

