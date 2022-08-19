Janmashtami 2022: UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata visit ISKCON temple
Sunak is currently trailing fellow Conservative Party leader Liz Truss by 32 points in the race to become the UK's next premier; the winner will be announced on September 5.
British prime ministerial hopeful Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, on Thursday visited a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of Lord Krishna.
“Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday,” Sunak said in a tweet, with which he attached an image of the couple offering their prayers at the ISKCON temple in Watford.
The 42-year-old Conservative politician shared the image on his Instagram account as well.
Salman Rushdie's attacker denied bail, judge bars lawyers from giving interviews
A judge refused to grant bail Thursday to the man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York. Public defender Nathaniel Barone said Matar had no criminal record and wouldn't flee the country if released. A semiofficial Iranian foundation had posted a bounty of over $3 million. “No speaking to the press until we have resolved this issue,” Judge David Foley said.
Video of Finland PM ‘partying hard’ stokes controversy, she says ‘not drugged’
Finland prime minister Sanna Marin found herself in the midst of a controversy after hosting a party for her friends at her private home; a video of the party went viral on social media. The video - which features six people, including Marin - shows them dancing and singing. Sanna Marin has also reacted to the matter, clarifying that she was only partying and not using drugs herself.
China test-fires missile in Xinjiang, brings down plane in drill: Report
Xinjiang Military Command, which oversees the border with India, tested a surface-to-air missile in a high-altitude area of Xinjiang, bringing down a targeted aircraft, reports said. China's national broadcaster, CCTV, reported on August 15, India's Independence Day, that the Xinjiang command conducted live-fire drills with a “new type of surface-to-air missile” at an altitude of more than 4,500 metres (14,760 feet), the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post said in a report.
Tanzania installs internet on Mount Kilimanjaro for Insta-ascents
Tanzania has installed high-speed internet services on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, allowing anyone with a smartphone to tweet, Instagram or WhatsApp their ascent up Africa's highest mountain. State-owned Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation set up the broadband network on Tuesday at an altitude of 3,720 metres (12,200 feet), with Information Minister Nape Nnauye calling the event historic. He said the summit of the 5,895-metre (19,300-foot) mountain would have internet connectivity by the end of the year.
Rushdie's attacker says murder bid carried out without any contact with Iran
The 24-year-old man charged with the attempted murder of Salman Rushdie has denied being in contact with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and said that he acted alone when he stabbed the Mumbai-born author, whom he disliked for being "disingenuous". In a video interview to the New York Post from Chautauqua County Jail, Matar said that “When I heard he survived, I was surprised, I guess.”
