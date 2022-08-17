Rishi Sunak losing UK prime minister race, trails Liz Truss by 32 points

Liz Truss led Rishi Sunak by 32 points in the latest survey of UK Tory members by the ConservativeHome website, suggesting she remains on track to win the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Some 60% of the 961 Tory members polled by the influential website said they favored Truss to become the Conservative Party’s new leader, while just 28% backed Sunak, ConservativeHome said on Wednesday. The result is similar to the last ConservativeHome poll of Tory members on Aug. 4, when Truss also enjoyed a 32-point lead.

Truss has enjoyed large leads over Sunak in a succession of polls and surveys since the contest was narrowed down to two candidates last month. With Sunak showing little sign of making inroads, Truss is the hot favorite to become the party’s -- and the country’s -- next leader. The result is due on Sept. 5, with the winner taking over from Johnson the following day.

ConservativeHome found that just 9% of those surveyed remain undecided. Some 60% said they had already voted, while 40% haven’t. Although surveying Tory members is notoriously difficult, Conservative Home polls have previously produced similar results to YouGov polling.