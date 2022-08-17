Rishi Sunak losing UK prime minister race, trails Liz Truss by 32 points
Liz Truss led Rishi Sunak by 32 points in the latest survey of UK Tory members by the ConservativeHome website, suggesting she remains on track to win the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.
Some 60% of the 961 Tory members polled by the influential website said they favored Truss to become the Conservative Party’s new leader, while just 28% backed Sunak, ConservativeHome said on Wednesday. The result is similar to the last ConservativeHome poll of Tory members on Aug. 4, when Truss also enjoyed a 32-point lead.
Truss has enjoyed large leads over Sunak in a succession of polls and surveys since the contest was narrowed down to two candidates last month. With Sunak showing little sign of making inroads, Truss is the hot favorite to become the party’s -- and the country’s -- next leader. The result is due on Sept. 5, with the winner taking over from Johnson the following day.
ConservativeHome found that just 9% of those surveyed remain undecided. Some 60% said they had already voted, while 40% haven’t. Although surveying Tory members is notoriously difficult, Conservative Home polls have previously produced similar results to YouGov polling.
China wants military outposts in Pakistan to safeguard its investments
Having made significant investments in the conflict-prone Pakistan-Afghanistan region as part of its hugely ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, China is planning to protect its interests in the two countries by stationing its own forces in specially created outposts, according to top diplomatic sources. Pakistan, where according to some estimates the Chinese investments have risen above USD 60 billion, is largely dependent on China not only for financial but also military and diplomatic support.
Republican leader who voted for Trump's impeachment loses Wyoming primary
Cheney will now be forced from Congress at the end of her third and final term in January. Far, US President Donald Trump's has helped install loyalists who parrot his conspiracy theories in general election matchups from Pennsylvania to Arizona. With Cheney's loss, Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are going extinct. Democrats across America, major donors among them, took notice. Trump earned nearly 70% of the vote in 2016 and 2020.
Trump says FBI returned his passports: 'Unfortunately, they just grabbed…'
Former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the department of justice and the FBI returned his passports seized during the raid at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last week. Trump said on Tuesday in a statement in a Truth Social post. On Monday, he alleged that the federal law enforcement agency “stole” three passports, one of which he said was expired.
US cuts water supply for some states, Mexico as drought bites
Water supplies to some US states and Mexico will be cut to avoid "catastrophic collapse" of the Colorado River, Washington officials said Tuesday, as a historic drought bites. Arizona's allocation from the river will fall by 21 percent in 2023, while Nevada will get eight percent less. Mexico's allotment will drop by seven percent. It is fed chiefly by snowpack at high altitudes, which melts slowly throughout the warmer months.
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga rejects prez election result
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga rejected as “null and void” the result of an August 9 presidential election he was declared to have lost, adding on Tuesday that Kenya's democracy faces a long legal crisis. His first comments on the result came shortly after four of the seven election commissioners said they stood by their decision a day earlier to disown the outcome of the presidential poll, saying the final tallying process had been “opaque”.
