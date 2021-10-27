Home / World News / Three cops shot dead at TLP rally in Pakistan
world news

Three cops shot dead at TLP rally in Pakistan

  • The outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has been behind major anti-France protests that earlier this year led to the embassy issuing a warning for all French citizens to leave the country.
Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist party, take part in a protest march toward Islamabad, on a highway in the town of Sadhuke, in eastern Pakistan(AP Photo)
Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist party, take part in a protest march toward Islamabad, on a highway in the town of Sadhuke, in eastern Pakistan(AP Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Three Pakistani policemen were shot dead and 70 more wounded when supporters of a banned Islamist party opened fire at a rally on Wednesday, the country's interior minister said.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has been behind major anti-France protests that earlier this year led to the embassy issuing a warning for all French citizens to leave the country.

The latest demonstration began on Friday in the group's stronghold city of Lahore, from where thousands of people have begun slowly moving towards the capital Islamabad.

"They opened fire on police with Kalashnikovs... three policemen were martyred," Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad told a press conference, adding that eight of those injured were in a critical condition.

The TLP in turn accused the police of firing on the crowd, with four of its supporters killed.

Police in Punjab province, of which Lahore is the capital, have denied using rubber bullets or guns and would not comment on claims that protesters had died.

"We have used no such weapons against them," police spokesman Mazhar Hussain told AFP.

The group is protesting the detention of its leader Saad Rizvi, arrested in April when the TLP was outlawed, and demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador.

The TLP has waged an anti-France campaign since President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed -- an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan government
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out