Three injured in riots caused by Quran burnings in Sweden
Three people in the Swedish city of Norrkoping needed medical attention after being hit by police bullets during clashes between police and protesters following Quran burnings that caused riots in several Swedish towns over the Easter weekend.
In some places counter-protesters attacked police ahead of planned right-wing extremist demonstrations. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has condemned the violence.
"Three people seem to have been hit by ricochets and are now being cared for in hospital. All three injured are arrested on suspicion of crime," police said in an online statement, adding none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Police said the situation in Norrkoping was calm on Sunday evening.
Police and protesters have been engaged in serious clashes during the past days where several police have been injured and multiple vehicles have been torched.
The violence began on Thursday after a demonstration organised by Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line. Paludan, who had permission for a series of demonstrations across Sweden during the Easter weekend, is known for Quran burnings.
-
Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai last Tuesday after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive test.
-
Ukraine war day 54| Zelensky plans reconstruction as Mariupol fights Russia
Russia may have failed to capture Kyiv with the Ukraine war set to enter the eighth week but the relentless offensive continues in other parts of the war-hit nation on the 54th day of the raging conflict. Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war: 1. Amid strong resistance to Russia's attacks, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has started talks over rebuilding the country.
-
Shanghai reports first Covid deaths since start of lockdown
Shanghai reported the first deaths of its surging Covid-19 outbreak, the biggest flareup China has had to deal with during the pandemic. Three people died on Sunday, according to Shanghai's municipal government. They were aged between 89 and 91 and all had underlying diseases. The newly reported deaths are the first since two people passed away in mid-March in the northeastern province of Jilin. No deaths have been reported officially.
-
Saudi Arabia pushed Yemen's president to step down: report
Saudi Arabia pushed Yemen's president to step down earlier this month, and officials have confined Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi to his home and restricted his communications, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi announced his resignation on April 7, handing his powers to a new leadership council as Yemen entered into a fragile ceasefire that brought a rare pause in the years-long conflict.
-
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend. South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting at Cara's Lounge in Hampton County. Hampton County is roughly 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Charleston. A phone call to the nightclub was not answered.
