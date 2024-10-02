Trial of Indians accused in Nijjar killing delayed for fifth time

Toronto: The trial of the four Indian nationals accused in the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was adjourned for a fifth time on Tuesday, as material relevant to the charges they face is still being shared with their legal representatives. pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar (centre)

The lawyers for the four accused appeared via video before Surrey Provincial Court Judge Jodie Harris. Louise Kenworthy, the prosecutor representing the government or the Crown, appeared in person in the courtroom in Surrey, British Columbia.

However, the prosecution sought additional time for disclosure, or providing of the case material to the lawyers for the accused, leading to yet another adjournment. The new hearing has been scheduled for November 21.

Kenworthy told the judge the prosecution was not at a point where it could be said that “substantive disclosure has been completed,” according to the local outlet Surrey Now-Leader.

She also said, “I will advise the court that options are being considered for the transfer of the file to Superior Court. So those are the two matters unfolding, which is why I’m asking for the long adjournment today.”

All four arrested remain in holding facilities. They are Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, from BC, and 22-year-old Amandeep Singh from Ontario.

Amandeep Singh made his first court appearance on May 15, while the others appeared before a judge on May 7. May 21 was the first time all four appeared together in a court. All four are facing charges related to first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Amandeep Singh was already in custody of the Peel Regional Police (PRP) when he was named in the Nijjar case. He was arrested in November 2023 on nine charges including those related to unauthorised possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

The others were arrested from in and around Edmonton on May 3 and brought to BC for the trial. Canadian investigators are yet to announce any link to the Indian Government in relation to the murder.

However, on May 3, Assistant Commissioner David Teboul, Commander of the Federal Policing Program in the Pacific Region, said there were “separate and distinct investigations ongoing” including “investigating connections to the Government of India.”

The killing of Nijjar on June 18, in Surrey, caused India-Canada relations to crater after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons three months later that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder. India reacted by saying those charges were “absurd” and “motivated.”