Trinidad and Tobago present its highest honour to PM Modi

Trinidad and Tobago on Friday presented its highest honour to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his role in strengthening bilateral ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago' - the country's highest civilian honour, by Trinidad and Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo during a ceremony at the President’s House, in Trinidad and Tobago. (@MEAIndia/via PTI)

The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago was presented to Modi at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and President Christine Carla Kangaloo, who are both of Indian-origin.

Modi described the honour as a symbol of the “eternal and deep friendship” between the two countries, and said he accepted it on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians.

“The conferment of this honour for the first time on a foreign leader reflects the depth of our special relations,” he said.

“One hundred and eighty years ago, those who came here from India laid the foundation of our friendship. Even though their hands were empty, their minds were rich in Indian civilisation, culture and diversity,” he added.

Modi also described Persad-Bissessar and Kangaloo as the biggest brand ambassadors of the Indian community. He noted that Kangaloo’s ancestors were from Tamil Nadu, the land of Saint Thiruvalluvar.

He also said cooperation between the two countries is important for the entire Global South. “As two vibrant democracies, we will continue to work together for the welfare of the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity,” he said.

Modi has received state honours from more than 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia’s Order of King Abdul Aziz, the Order of the State of Palestine, the UAE’s Order of Zayed, the Order of Fiji, and Egypt’s Order of the Nile.