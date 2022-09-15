Home / World News / Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

world news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 10:40 AM IST

Tropical Storm Fiona: Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 650 miles (1,046 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands.

Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands.(AFP Representational)
Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands.(AFP Representational)
AP |

Tropical Storm Fiona, the season's sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for several islands.

Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 650 miles (1,046 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla, forecasters said.

Read more: South Korea cops arrest mother of dead children found in suitcase in New Zealand

“Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system," the agency said.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the depression was moving at 16 mph (26 kph) with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (85 kph), forecasters said.

“On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend," the hurricane center advisory said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out