World News
Trudeau, main rival tell people not to vote for smaller parties

The CBC poll tracker gives the Liberals a 61% chance of forming a minority government, but only 16% odds of garnering the majority that Trudeau targeted while precipitating snap elections on August 15.
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau targeted voters who may opt for the New Democratic Party, spearheaded by Jagmeet Singh.

The ruling Liberal Party under PM Justin Trudeau and the main opposition Conservatives, led by Erin O’Toole, have both urged Canadians not to vote for a smaller party at the snap polls on Monday.

Trudeau targeted voters who may opt for the New Democratic Party, spearheaded by Jagmeet Singh. Noting that a lot of voters were “torn” between options, Trudeau said it wasn’t an “impossible choice” to support the incumbent Liberals. “You can actually vote for the party that is going to stop the Conservatives and move forward with the strongest plan to get things done,” the PM asserted.

Rival O’Toole made a similar pitch, but to those who have gravitated to the extreme right People’s Party of Canada. “There are actually millions of Canadians who are very frustrated with Mr Trudeau. If they allow that frustration to do anything other than vote Conservative, they’re voting for Mr Trudeau.”

The CBC poll tracker gives the Liberals a 61% chance of forming a minority government, but only 16% odds of garnering the majority that Trudeau targeted while precipitating snap elections on August 15.

With 31.6% support, the Liberals are likely to get 153 seats, 17 short of the majority mark of 170 and four short of its 2019 tally. At 31% support, the Conservatives could also lose seats, down to 118 from 121 it won last time.

canada pm trudeau
