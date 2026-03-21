Trump rejects Iran ceasefire; says Strait of Hormuz will ‘open itself’ eventually

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he does not want a ceasefire in the ongoing war with Iran. He also said that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping passageway, will ‘open itself’ at a certain point and that it would be “nice” if China got involved in it. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House. (AP)

Speaking to reporters before departing on Marine One from White House, Trump said that a "lot of help" was needed to get safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and that it "would be nice" if countries like China and Japan got involved.

‘Don’t want ceasefire' Trump denied the possibility of a ceasefire amid the ongoing Middle East conflict and said, "Look, we can have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire. You know, you don't do a ceasefire when you're obliterating the other side," Trump told reporters.

When asked if Israel would be ready to end the war on Iran once US completes its military action, Trump said, "I think so."

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On UK opening military bases to US US president also called out UK, saying that they should have “acted faster” in offering help to the United States in its military action against Iran. This was in reference to the report that the British government gave authorisation to US to use their bases for carrying out strikes on Iranian missile sites.

Trump lashes out at military allies Trump again lashed out at military allies, including North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members as well as China, for refusing to help unblock Hormuz, a waterway that helps carry roughly a fifth of global oil and natural gas flows.

“NATO could help us, but they so far haven’t had the courage to do so. And others could help us, but we don’t use it,” the president said of the strait.

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Strait of Hormuz will ‘open itself’ Talking about the crucial passageway, the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said on Friday that “At a certain point, it’ll open itself.” He also added that a "lot of help" was needed to get safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and that it "would be nice" if countries like China and Japan got involved.

The Strait of Hormuz has been put in a chokehold by Iranian forces since the start of the war, massively disrupting maritime traffic and causing a global surge in energy prices.