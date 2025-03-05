Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump wants to kill $52.7 billion semiconductor chips subsidy law

Reuters |
Mar 05, 2025 10:32 AM IST

The act, praised by officials for boosting U.S. manufacturing, has faced scrutiny as Trump's administration reviews funding agreements

President Donald Trump said Tuesday U.S. lawmakers should get rid of a landmark 2022 bipartisan law to give $52.7 billion in subsidies for semiconductor chips manufacturing and production and use the proceeds to pay debt.

President Donald Trump stated that U.S. Congress ought to repeal a historic 2022 bipartisan law that provides $52.7 billion in subsidies for the creation and manufacturing of semiconductor chips, with the money raised going towards debt repayment.(AFP)
President Donald Trump stated that U.S. Congress ought to repeal a historic 2022 bipartisan law that provides $52.7 billion in subsidies for the creation and manufacturing of semiconductor chips, with the money raised going towards debt repayment.(AFP)

"The CHIPS act is a horrible, horrible thing. We give hundreds of billions of dollars and it doesn't mean a thing. They take our money and they don't spend it," Trump said in a speech to Congress. "You should get rid of the CHIPS Act and whatever is left over, Mr. Speaker, you should use it to reduce debt."

The CHIPS and Science law signed by then President Joe Biden in August 2022 included $39 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and related components along with $75 billion in government lending authority.

Also read: Meet DJ Daniel: Trump-approved 13-year-old newest member of the US Secret Service

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has praised the program but said previously he wanted to review awards finalized during the Biden administration.

Under Biden, the Commerce Department convinced all five leading-edge global semiconductor firms to locate factories in the United States in the effort to tackle national security risks from imported chips.

In the final weeks of the Biden administration, the Commerce Department finalized more than $33 billion in awards including $4.745 billion to South Korea's Samsung Electronics up to $7.86 billion for Intel, $6.6 billion for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and $6.1 billion for Micron.

Some officials have expressed concern Trump could seek to invalidate binding grant agreements struck in the Biden administration.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Tuesday the law "is the reason Micron is bringing $100 billion and 50,000 jobs to Central New York. Trump just said he wants to get rid of it."

TSMC announced this week with Trump it plans to make a new $100 billion investment in the United States that involves building five additional chip facilities there in coming years.

Lutnick referenced the $6.6 billion award in a White House event - but noted the department was not planning to give TSMC any new subsidies. TSMC said last month it has already received $1.5 billion of its award.

This week about one-third of the staff in the U.S. Commerce Department office overseeing $39 billion of manufacturing subsidies for chipmakers was laid off, two sources familiar with the situation said.

Also read: No tax on tips, overtime, social security payments: Trump outlines his plan for America

Reuters reported last month that the new Trump administration, which has embarked on a dramatic overhaul of the federal government, is reviewing the projects awarded.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On