Meet DJ Daniel: Trump-approved 13-year-old newest member of the US Secret Service

DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor from Texas, just got the green light from President Donald Trump to pursue his dream of wanting to be a police officer. During the Joint Address to Congress on March 4, 2025, Donald Trump said that DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor can be made an "official" Secret Service agent. (X)

“In the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police,” said the POTUS on Tuesday, March 4, while addressing Congress at the House Chamber. “His name is DJ Daniel. He is 13 years old, and he has always dreamed of becoming a police officer.” The Texas teen was seen wearing his Houston Police Department Uniform at the event.

“In 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago,” Trump continued as the room resounded with applause for the young boy. “Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true. DJ has been sworn in as an honorary law officer actually a number of times. The police love him; the police departments love him.”

Trump asks US Secret Service director to make DJ Daniel an agent

Trump then showered the cancer survivor with the grandest gesture. “Tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honour of them all: I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service.”

Daniel was at a loss for words. As Curran walked up to hand over what appeared to be an agent ID to the 13-year-old, DJ was overcome with emotions. Lifted in the air by his father, the young boy instantly reached out to hug the Secret Service director. The room again erupted with chants and a standing ovation for him.

Watch the heartwarming exchange: