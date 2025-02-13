Mumbai: As many as 100 childhood cancer survivors and their parents came together on Wednesday to support and inspire young survivors in rebuilding their lives. Marking International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD), the Improving Paediatric Cancer Care and Treatment (ImPaCCT) Foundation—Tata Memorial Hospital’s (TMH) paediatric cancer initiative—organised an event titled ‘Inspiring Actions’ to motivate survivors for the future. Childhood cancer survivors share inspiring journeys to help rebuild kids’ lives

Held at Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel East, the event served as a platform for children and their families to share their journeys, offering encouragement and strength to one another. Through stories of resilience and determination, the gathering highlighted the power of hope and the possibilities that lie ahead for those who have overcome childhood cancer.

Among them was Ankit Dubey, 22, who battled Hodgkin Lymphoma, a rare cancer that develops in the lymph nodes, since the age of seven, enduring three relapses. Despite having to drop out of school for a year, he persevered with the support of ImPaCCT’s scholarship guidance and pursued a degree in computer engineering. Today, he stands as a testament to resilience, having secured a placement as a digital developer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Another survivor, 18-year-old Devanshi Ravat, overcame Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer affecting soft tissues, at the age of seven. Not only did she triumph over cancer, but she also went on to become a national rifle shooting champion, inspiring many through her grit and determination.

These stories were part of the After-Cancer Therapy (ACT) programme by ImPaCCT, aimed at empowering young survivors to rebuild their lives.