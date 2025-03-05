Democrat Al Green heckles Trump during his speech. Then this happens

Democratic lawmaker Al Green was removed from the House chamber on Tuesday after he heckled President Donald Trump during his state of the union address. Speaker Mike Johnson gave the order after Al Green continued to interrupt Trump's speech despite warnings. Johnson said that Green had constantly violated the decorum of the House. Al Green is removed from the chamber as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington.(AP)

Trump, addressing a joint session of Congress, was met with raucous chants of “USA! USA!” from Republican lawmakers as he began his speech. The President touted his administration’s actions over the first 43 days, emphasizing his efforts to reshape and downsize the federal government, a move spearheaded by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. \

Trump also touched on rising economic uncertainty spurred by a trade war and his administration’s frictions with longstanding US allies.

As Trump declared, “America is back,” Representative Al Green (D-TX) shouted objections, disrupting the speech. Videos of the incident showed Green loudly criticising the President.

After Green’s removal, Trump continued his address without further disruption, promising to restore American strength both domestically and internationally. Despite the chaotic moment, his speech was met with enthusiasm from Republican lawmakers, further solidifying their commitment to advancing his policy goals.

"The American Dream is surging -- bigger and better than ever before. The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again."

Trump was also setting out his vision on the economy -- even as the trade war he launched against Canada, China and Mexico is prompting jitters on world markets and threatening to raise prices at home.

The event marked a triumphant comeback to the US Capitol for Trump -- just four years after his supporters stormed the building to protest his 2020 election loss, which in an unprecedented act of defiance he still refuses to fully accept.