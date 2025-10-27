As Putin tests nuclear missile with 'unlimited range', Trump shoots advice

US President Donald Trump on Monday called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war instead of testing new missiles. Speaking to journalists on board the Air Force One during his Asia tour, the Republican leader stated that Russia's test was “not appropriate.” Speaking to journalists on board the Air Force One during his Asia tour, the Republican leader stated that Russia's test was “not appropriate.” (AFP)

"He ought to get the war (in Ukraine) ended. A war that should have taken one week is now soon in its fourth year. That's what he ought to do instead of testing missiles," Trump was quoted as saying.

Trump's remarks comes a day after Russia tested a new nuclear-capable and nuclear-powered cruise missile - Burevestnik.

Russia tests new nuclear missile

As per a Reuters report, the 9M730 Burevestnik is a ground-launched, low-flying cruise missile which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. The missile is also nuclear-powered

The name translates to "storm petrel" and is referred to as SSC-X-9 Skyfall by NATO members.

The project was first revealed by Putin in 2018, during which he said that the missile would have an unlimited range and ability to evade US missile defences.

In a video issued by the Kremlin on Sunday, the Russian President was seen clad in camouflage as he announced the successful testing of the "unique" weapon.

Trump frustrated with Putin, calls of meeting

In August 2025, Trump took on the mission to get Putin on the table to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, which has now entered its fourth year. Trump and Putin met in Alaska for a summit to bring an end to the war, which the US president hailed as “successful.”

However, weeks after the meeting, Russia once again intensified its attacks against Ukraine, frustrating Trump. The US President also made several warnings and issued ultimatums to Moscow, Putin and Russia's trading partners as part of his attempts for a ceasefire.

In his latest move, the US announced fresh sanctions on two Russian oil giants - Rosneft and Lukoil. Ahead of his Asia tour, Trump also told reporters that he will not be meeting with Putin until a peace deal is in place to end the Ukraine war.

I'm going to have to know that we're going to make a deal. I'm not going to be wasting my time," Trump told reporters on Sunday.

I've always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing," he added.