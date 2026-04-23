Trump's 'shoot and kill' warning for Iranian ships amid Hormuz blockade

United States President Donald Trump said that he has ordered his navy to shoot any boat which is found putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. He said that there has to be “no hesitation” in carrying out such an action. Donald Trump said that the United States' navy is clearing out the Strait of Hormuz and that he has ordered the activity to continue at a tripled-up level. (File Photo/AP)

He added that the United States' navy is clearing out the Strait of Hormuz and that he has ordered the activity to continue at a tripled-up level.

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!” he added.

Trump’s fresh remarks come as a second round of talks between the United States and Iran is anticipated, with Pakistan attempting to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

On Wednesday, Trump hinted that a fresh round of talks with Iran could happen “within 48 to 72 hours”, reported the New York post.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States military seized another tanker allegedly linked with smuggling of Iranian oil.