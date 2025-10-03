13 killed, dozens injured in two road accidents in Pakistan's Balochistan

At least 13 passengers were killed, while dozens were injured in two separate road accidents in Balochistan on Thursday (local time), Geo News reported. Rescue operations on the incident spot were completed, and traffic was also resumed.(AFP file photo)

As per Geo News, the local authorities said that six people lost their lives and 17 others were injured after a passenger coach crashed with a truck near Zero Point in Lasbela's Uthal.

Meanwhile, seven passengers died and 16 were injured after a coach crashed in Hub-Winder, as per the first responders from the Edhi rescue services.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela Atif Amir said that the traffic on the national highway came to a standstill. Meanwhile, the rescuers worked quickly to clear the accident spot and help the victims.

The officials later informed that the rescue operations on the incident spot were completed, and traffic was also resumed.

On August 10, two siblings were killed and their father injured in a road accident involving a dumper on Karachi's Rashid Minhas Road near Lucky One Mall, sparking mob violence and protests that disrupted traffic on key city routes, officials said, Dawn reported.

Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said that around 3:15 am, a dumper truck hit a motorcycle carrying a family, killing Mahnoor, 22, and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza, and injuring their 48-year-old father, Shakir.

Following the incident, transporters staged a protest by blocking Rashid Minhas Road and the Superhighway near Sohrab Goth, causing traffic jams. "A mob gathered and set fire to a total of seven dumpers on both sides of the road within the limits of Yusuf Plaza and Federal B Area police stations," Siddiqi told Dawn."The police reached the spot to apprehend the driver and took the dumper into custody," he added.

Police cordoned off the area, set up diversions, and called fire tenders to put out the fire, Siddiqi said.

"Furthermore, police have arrested 14 suspects on charges of torching the dumpers, and more arrests are being made with the help of videos and technical evidence," he added.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed told Dawn the siblings were brought dead to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while their father was injured. Quoting relatives, she said the deceased girl was to get married soon.