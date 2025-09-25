'Sonam Wangchuk's statements…': What Centre said on Ladakh mob violence over statehood demand

The mob violence in Ladakh over the full statehood demand was guided by the “provocative statements” of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the Union home ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk speaks on the violent protest over the statehood demand in Leh on Wednesday; (right) people gather outside the burning Council Secretariat building after it was set ablaze by protesters.(ANI and PTI)

The movement descended into violence, arson and street clashes in Leh on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and at least 59 injured, including 22 police personnel, officials said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, alleged that the violence in Ladakh was a part of the Congress's "nefarious design" to create situations similar to Bangladesh, Nepal and the Philippines.

Also follow | Ladakh protest updates

"Today in Ladakh, an attempt was made to portray some protests as being led by 'Gen Z' but when an investigation was carried out, it was found that this was not a Gen Z protest but actually a Congress protest," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

"Congress councillor Stanzin Tsepang is the councillor from the Upper Leh ward. He is the main instigator, and numerous photos have surfaced of him and his workers instigating the violence. He can also be seen marching towards the BJP office with a weapon in his hand. He is instigating the mob and targeting the BJP office. A video of this has also surfaced, and the BJP has also posted it. Councillor Stanzin Tsepang is with Rahul Gandhi," BJP MP Sambit Patra said.

Also Read | 'Arab Spring-style', politically motivated: 10 things govt said on Leh protest, Sonam Wangchuk

This is Rahul Gandhi's plan with George Soros. Since they cannot win through the people, they conspire to break the country, he further alleged.

However, Sonam Wangchuk, in a video statement, said that the Congress does not enjoy the kind of power in the region that thousands of people would come out on the streets in its direction.

Also Read | Activist incited mob by citing Arab Spring: MHA on Ladakh violence

What Centre said on Ladakh violence and Sonam Wangchuk

In a statement, the Union home ministry said barring a few unfortunate incidents that happened early on Wednesday, the situation was brought under control by 4pm and asked everyone not to circulate old and provocative videos in the media and social media.

"The Government stands committed to the aspiration of the people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards," the statement said.

The home ministry said the hunger strike was started by Sonam Wangchuk on September 10, pressing the demand for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth schedule and statehood.

"It is well known that the Government of India has been actively engaged with the Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance. Series of meetings were held with them through formal channel of High Powered Committee as well as sub-committee and multiple informal meetings with leaders," the MHA statement said.

According to the MHA, the process of dialogue through this mechanism has yielded phenomenal results by increasing reservations for the Ladakh Scheduled Tribe from 45 per cent to 84 per cent, providing 1/3 women's reservations in the councils and declaring Bhoti and Purgi as official languages. With this, the process for the recruitment of 1,800 posts was also commenced.

Also Read | Why is Ladakh seeing youth-led protests? Four demands form core of violent unrest in Leh

"However, certain politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress made under HPC and have been trying to sabotage the dialogue process," the statement said.

The next meeting of the High Powered Committee has been scheduled on October 6, while meetings are also planned on September 25 and 26 with the leaders from Ladakh.

The home ministry added that the demands on which Wangchuk was on hunger strike are an integral part of the discussion in HPC.

In spite of many leaders urging him to call off the hunger strike, he continued with it while "misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal".

"On 24th September, at around 11.30 AM, a mob motivated by his provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as the Government office of the CEC Leh. They also put these offices on fire, attacked the security personnel, and torched the police vehicle," the MHA statement said

"It is clear that the mob was guided by Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements. Incidentally, amidst these developments, he called of his hunger strike," it said.