Ladakh protest live updates: Prohibitory orders imposed in Leh after arson, clashes during statehood agitation

The site after a group of youths allegedly turned violent and pelted stones during a protest and shutdown, in Leh, Ladakh, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

Ladakh protest live updates: Massive protests broke out in Leh on Wednesday over demands for statehood and to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on the extension of the Sixth Schedule. Police fired teargas and used batons after a section of demonstrators allegedly turned violent and pelted stones. The protestors also torched the BJP office in Leh, according to ANI.

According to news agency PTI, the youth wing of the LAB had called for a 35-day hunger strike starting September 10. During the strike, two people out of 15 were hospitalised, which reportedly triggered the youth wing's call for protest and shutdown.

The fresh protests in Ladakh come days after the Leh Apex Body (LAB) vowed to continue the hunger strike until their demands of statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule are met.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is also part of the ongoing agitation in the region.