Ladakh protest live updates: Prohibitory orders imposed in Leh after arson, clashes during statehood agitation
Ladakh protest live updates: Police fired teargas and used batons after a section of demonstrators allegedly turned violent and pelted stones.
Ladakh protest live updates: Massive protests broke out in Leh on Wednesday over demands for statehood and to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on the extension of the Sixth Schedule. Police fired teargas and used batons after a section of demonstrators allegedly turned violent and pelted stones. The protestors also torched the BJP office in Leh, according to ANI....Read More
According to news agency PTI, the youth wing of the LAB had called for a 35-day hunger strike starting September 10. During the strike, two people out of 15 were hospitalised, which reportedly triggered the youth wing's call for protest and shutdown.
The fresh protests in Ladakh come days after the Leh Apex Body (LAB) vowed to continue the hunger strike until their demands of statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule are met.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is also part of the ongoing agitation in the region.
Ladakh protest live updates: Ladakh celebrated UT status in 2019, says Omar Abdullah
Ladakh protest live updates: Reacting to the violent protest in Leh, Omar Abdullah says that Ladakh wasn’t even promised statehood and that they “celebrated” the UT status in 2019.
“Ladakh wasn’t even promised Statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully & responsibly,” he wrote on X.
Ladakh protest live updates: Sec 163 imposed in Leh after arson, clashesb
Ladakh protest live updates: The administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS to ban the assembly of five or more people, PTI reported, citing unidentified officials.
Ladakh protest live updates: Sonam Wangchuk ends 15-day hunger strike in Leh
Ladakh protest live updates: According to PTI, Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 15-day hunger strike in Leh amid intense clashes. He told his supporters he didn't want any more trouble.
Ladakh protest live updates: Police fired teargas shells
Ladakh protest live updates: After a group of youths allegedly turned violent and pelted stones amid a massive protest and shutdown in Leh, the police fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge, reports PTI.
Ladakh protest live updates: Why is Ladakh seeing youth-led protests?
Ladakh protest live updates: Protests led by mostly young men turned violent in Leh, the capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on Wednesday, two days after leaders of the Leh Apex Body, an independent organisation that's been leading the protests, warned that public patience was wearing thin.
The demand is not merely about statehood, but extends to a wider set focused on preserving the unique character of the mostly tribal region. Read more.
Ladakh protest live updates: Everything has been mishandled, alleges NC MLA
Ladakh protest live updates: On the protest in Leh, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq tells ANI: "It is very unfortunate that everything has been mishandled. The way J&K is being mishandled, Ladakh is also being mishandled in a similar way. While this is true, we condemn violence and hope that the central government sitting in Delhi will sit down and talk with the people of Ladakh..."
Ladakh protest live updates: Additional forces deployed
Ladakh protest live updates: According to an official quoted by news agency PTI, additional forces have been deployed in Leh to restore order.
Ladakh protest live updates: Sonam Wangchuk calls for peace
Ladakh protest live updates: As hundreds of protestors took to the streets and clashed with the police over the statehood demand in Leh, activist Sonam Wangchuk has issued an appeal for peace.
Wangchuk, who has long been demanding statehood for Ladakh, urged people to stop the violence, saying that it damages the cause.
"My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause," Sonam Wangchuk said in a post on X.
Ladakh protest live updates: Ladakh festival cancelled
Ladakh protest live updates: After clashes erupted between the police and protestors, the 4-day annual Ladakh festival was cancelled on the last day on Wednesday, reports PTI.
Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta was scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the festival, which had started on Sunday.
Ladakh protest live updates: LAB youth wing had given call for protest
Ladakh protest news live updates: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing had given a call for protest and shutdown after two of the 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening, according to PTI.
The hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also part of the ongoing agitation in the region.
Ladakh protest live updates: BJP office in Leh set on fire
Ladakh protest news live updates: Police fired teargas and used batons after a section of demonstrators allegedly turned violent and pelted stones.
The protestors also torched the BJP office in Leh. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed smoke coming out of the party office building as protestors surrounded the premises.
Ladakh protest live updates: Statehood agitation turns violent in Leh
Ladakh protest news live updates: Massive protests broke out in Leh on Wednesday over demands for statehood and to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on the extension of Sixth Schedule.