Sonam Wangchuk ends 15-day hunger strike after violent protest breaks out in Leh

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday announced ending the hunger strike in Leh soon after violent protests broke out over statehood demand for Ladakh. Sonam Wangchuk has announced ending his hunger strike after violent protests in Leh. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Soon after the protest broke out, Wangchuk called for peace even as he urged people to stop the violence, saying that it damages the cause.

A massive protest broke out in Leh as protestors and pelted stones and clashed with the police, who in turn fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge to control the crowd.

The protest was held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.