Norway to Australia and now New Zealand, questions chase PM Modi's no-press-conference policy

“India's voters prefer direct contact. PM Modi perfected that,” said a senior Indian diplomat as the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's no-press-conference policy travelled to New Zealand with him, on Friday. The one-way-communication method came under scrutiny for the third time in less than two months during his overseas engagements, with a journalist in Auckland becoming the latest to publicly question it, and one in Norway recalling a similar moment with her. PM Narendra Modi at an event with Christopher Luxon, New Zealand's PM, in Auckland on Saturday, July 11. India and New Zealand will elevate their relationship to a "strategic partnership", as both seek closer trade and security ties. (Bloomberg Photo) The New Zealand journalist asked India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon: “Why doesn't Prime Minister Modi take questions from the media?” Tandon's reply, at first, was: “It's not appropriate for me as a civil servant to question Modi's political method. He is a very successful politician." He then offered what he called “some context”. “Prime Minister Modi is a quintessential Indian politician," Tandon said, claiming that “by and large, Indian politicians favour direct contact with their electorate”. He added, “[The electorate] don't like being spoken down to. They don't like being spoken to through intermediaries.” The Oslo-based journalist Helle Lyng, who faced a similar situation in Norway in May, re-shared the clip and asked, “Does this mean the PM usually meet people in town hall settings to answer questions about their daily life problems then? I have not seen him engage directly with the Cockroach [Janta] Party [or CJP], which is a grassroot movement. Correct me if I am wrong.” The CJP has been on a sit-in protest in Delhi in recent weeks demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam paper leaks.

Tandon, in his response, also spoke of Modi's “extensive interactions”, such as speeches, meetings and public engagements, and then cited India's history of democratic traditions. This history and democracy line of argument was also taken by another Indian diplomat back in May in Oslo, where Helle Lyng had called out as Modi was leaving the venue: “Prime Minister Modi, why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?” Modi did not respond and walked on. The New Zealand exchange this week came a day after a remark by an Australian television reporter about Modi's media policy went viral too. Helle Lyng also posted in X: “It is nice to see that other countries are continuing the discussion about declining press freedom in India. That was a part of my goal when I decided to do over 30 interviews with press from all around the world after the Norway incident.” ‘About as close as you would get’ The Aussie episode centred around a pointed observation. During Modi's visit to Melbourne, a reporter for 7News, with the Prime Minister visible in the background, told viewers: “This is about as close as you would get to Narendra Modi on his trip to Melbourne. He famously avoids unscripted news conferences, preferring instead more stage-managed appearances.” The clip was widely shared on X and Instagram, including by Congress spokesperson Aditya Garg and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das, before spreading across other social media platforms. The remark came during Modi's two-day Australia visit, which included bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, an address to business leaders and interactions with the Indian diaspora. No open press conference or question-and-answer session with journalists was scheduled. He reached New Zealand from Australia. Recurring question abroad The Australian reporter's “famously avoids unscripted news conferences” observation reminded many of the Norway episode. After a joint appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, as Modi and he were leaving the venue, journalist Helle Lyng had urged Modi to take questions. The issue resurfaced shortly afterwards when Lyng questioned MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George during a separate media briefing. George cited India's age-old credentials, saying India was “the mother of democracy”.