PM Modi ‘famously avoids’ press conferences: Aussie journo's quip in Melbourne reignites issue | Watch

Johnson on his X account also reshared the clip that has been reposted by Indian politicians and activists too. These included main opposition party Congress 's spokesperson Aditya Garg and satirical protest group Cockroach Janta Party 's Saurav Das.

In the broadcast for 7News, recorded as Modi walked in the background during a public engagement, reporter Blake Johnson told viewers: “This is about as close as you would get to Narendra Modi on his trip to Melbourne. He famously avoids unscripted news conferences, preferring instead more stage-managed appearances.”

A remark by a reporter from an Australian TV news channel during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Melbourne has gone viral on social media, reviving a familiar political debate over the Prime Minister's reluctance to hold press conferences.

The reporter's remark came during Modi's two-day visit to Australia, where he held bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, addressed business leaders and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. No question-and-answer session with journalists was scheduled during the visit.

Scrutiny over media access The Australian broadcaster's observation has renewed attention to an issue that has periodically surfaced during Modi's visits abroad — such as in Norway earlier this year — as well as in domestic politics.

Modi has not held a solo press conference since becoming Prime Minister in 2014. While he has given interviews to selected media organisations and answered questions at a handful of joint appearances with foreign leaders, he has generally not taken unscripted questions from the press.

A rare exception came during his state visit to the United States in June 2023, when he appeared alongside then US President Joe Biden at the White House. Asked by a Wall Street Journal reporter about concerns over the treatment of Muslims and other minorities in India and the future of democratic values, Modi responded: “Democracy is in our DNA… There is absolutely no space for discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, religion, gender."

Oslo redux, almost The issue of no-press-conference resurfaced in May this year during Modi's visit to Norway as well. After a joint appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, local journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen called out to Modi as he was leaving the venue, asking: “Prime Minister Modi, why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?” Modi did not respond and walked away.

The moment was captured on video and circulated widely online.

The debate intensified later that day when Svendsen questioned Indian ministry of extrenal affairs secretary (west) Sibi George during a separate media briefing.

Responding to her remarks on press freedom and human rights, George called India “the mother of democracy” and defended the country's credentials, arguign that the country has a “vibrant media”, an independent judiciary and “very active” civil society organisations.

The exchange triggered a political row back home. Leaders of Modi's BJP said the diplomat had effectively countered what they described as a loaded question. Opposition leaders, however, argued that the controversy once again highlighted the Prime Minister's reluctance to face unscripted questioning from journalists.

The issue returned to public discussion last month as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya defended Modi's communication style during an interaction at a college event.

Watch | BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was asked a ‘great question’ about PM Modi. He explained why press conferences are ‘redundant’

According to videos of the event in Bengaluru, Surya argued that traditional press conferences were no longer the only means of public communication. He said Modi spoke directly to people through election rallies, public meetings, interviews, Parliament, social media and his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, adding that the Prime Minister had “answered every important issue before the people of India”. Surya suggested that in the age of digital communication, the relevance of conventional press conferences had diminished.