Ladakh protest live updates: 4 dead, dozens injured in Leh clashes; Centre claims calm restored
Ladakh protest live updates: Sonam Wangchuk condemned the youths’ actions but said the unrest stemmed from their “venting of frustration” over unemployment. Calling off his hunger strike, he said that years of peaceful protests without results had built up anger, indirectly fuelling the violence.
- 4 Mins agoLeft parties blame Centre
- 7 Mins agoWhy did the demand for statehood turn into violent clashes?
- 14 Mins agoSonam Wangchuk appeals for peace after Leh clashes turn violent
- 18 Mins agoEx-J&K DGP SP Vaid calls Leh violence a ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’
- 32 Mins ago4 dead, dozens injured in Leh clashes; Centre claims calm restored
Ladakh protest live updates: The agitation for Ladakh’s statehood spiralled into violence, arson and street clashes in Leh on Wednesday, leaving four dead and at least 80 injured, including 40 police personnel, according to officials. The unrest broke out during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which has been spearheading a five-year campaign seeking statehood for Ladakh. Protesters torched a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office, a police vehicle, and several private cars....Read More
The Union home ministry later announced that the situation had been brought under control and that no further violence had occurred after 4 pm.
In its statement, the ministry appealed to the public not to circulate old or inflammatory videos through the media or social media platforms.
“Except for the regrettable incidents earlier in the day, the situation in Ladakh was brought under control by 4 pm,” the ministry noted, adding that the central government remains committed to meeting the aspirations of Ladakh’s people by ensuring appropriate constitutional safeguards.
Officials said police and paramilitary forces, deployed in large numbers across the town, used tear gas shells to disperse crowds and restore order.
Residents of Ladakh have also been pressing for inclusion of the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which covers provisions for the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram under Articles 244(2) and 275(1).
In August 2019, the BJP-led government revoked Article 370 and divided the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
What did Sonam Wangchuk say?
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday brought an end to his 15-day hunger strike following the outbreak of clashes in Leh over demands for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.
At a press conference, Wangchuk explained that he had decided to suspend his fast as a precautionary step to help stabilise the situation, fearing that his protest might further inflame tensions in Leh.
He condemned the violence and urged calm across the region. Wangchuk also clarified that no political party was behind the agitation, stating that he did not believe any party had the strength to mobilise the youth there.
Previously, Wangchuk, who has been a leading figure in the campaign, had called for peace, telling young people to “stop this nonsense” as such unrest only “damages their cause”.
Posting a video on X, he wrote: “Very sad by the events in Leh. My message of the peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause.”
In the video, Wangchuk implored young people to reject violence, stressing that such actions undermined his efforts to secure Ladakh’s rights. He pointed out that widespread anger had been triggered by an incident in which two people were admitted to hospital.
Centre's response
The Centre on Wednesday claimed that the violence in Ladakh was fuelled by the “provocative statements” of activist Sonam Wangchuk, while also suggesting that certain “politically motivated” figures were dissatisfied with the progress of ongoing discussions between government representatives and Ladakhi groups.
In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said that aside from a few regrettable incidents earlier in the day, the situation had been brought under control by 4 pm. It further urged people not to share old or inflammatory videos through the media or on social media platforms.
Political reactions
• Opposition parties on Wednesday stressed that the matter must be dealt with sensitivity, calling for a careful on-the-ground assessment to understand both the causes of the unrest and those driving it.
• Left parties strongly criticised the Centre on Wednesday as violence broke out in Leh. The CPI(M) accused the ruling BJP of betraying the people of the region, while the CPI(ML) Liberation said the Union government was “solely responsible” for the crisis. In its statement, the CPI(ML) Liberation argued that the call for statehood has been rising both in Ladakh and in Jammu and Kashmir, yet the Centre has ignored these demands. “The (Narendra) Modi government is solely responsible for this entire situation, having trampled the Constitution, dismantled federalism and denied the people their democratic rights in order to tighten its authoritarian grip over the region,” the party declared.
• Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the developments in Leh should serve as a warning about how people in Jammu and Kashmir view the denial of statehood, pointing out that Ladakh was not even promised one. He made the remarks after protests for Ladakh’s statehood turned violent, resulting in four deaths and at least 45 injuries, including 22 policemen. Abdullah posted on X: “Ladakh wasn't even promised Statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry.”
• Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said she had never imagined that a region as peace-loving as Ladakh could descend into violence. She urged the government to engage directly with the people. “I would have never imagined that the peace loving people of Ladakh would ever choose violence to have their demands heard. It is saddening to read about the protestors taking law into their own hands for their demand for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule. GoI needs to engage people in a dialogue rather than turn a blind eye from Manipur to now Ladakh,” she stated.
• Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the Congress of being behind the violence in Ladakh, targeting Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Posting on X, Malviya wrote: “This man rioting in Ladakh is Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward. He can be clearly seen instigating the mob and participating in violence that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council. Is this the kind of unrest Rahul Gandhi has been fantasising about?”
Ladakh protest live updates: Left parties blame Centre
Ladakh protest live updates: Left parties criticised the Centre on Wednesday as violent protests erupted in Leh. The CPI(M) accused the ruling BJP of betraying the people of the region, while the CPI(ML) Liberation held the Union government “solely responsible” for the situation.
In a post on X, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby accused the BJP of having “betrayed” the people of “Leh and Tripura”, though he stressed that attacking party offices was not the way forward.
“The BJP has yet again betrayed the adivasis and the people of Leh and Tripura. People's anger is reflected on the streets, though attack on party offices is not the solution,” the CPI(M) leader stated.
He added, “We strongly condemn the brutal repression unleashed by the administration against the people of Ladakh, which resulted in the tragic loss of four lives.”
Ladakh protest live updates: Why did the demand for statehood turn into violent clashes?
Ladakh protest live updates: As protests over statehood and related demands turned violent in Leh, Ladakh on Wednesday, government officials monitoring the situation observed a “sinister plot for political and personal gain” behind the developments.
• The unrest occurred even though the central government had scheduled the next round of talks regarding the protesters’ demands. The discussions were set for October 6 between the High Powered Committee appointed by the Narendra Modi government and representatives of the Leh Apex Body and other groups.
• Government sources added that, following a request to advance the schedule, informal talks were also being considered on September 25–26.
• Officials questioned why violence erupted despite ongoing dialogue. They pointed to activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike as part of the agitation, and noted that he “has long hinted at wanting an Arab Spring-style protest in Ladakh.”
• A senior official remarked that Wangchuk’s references to the ‘Gen-Z’ protests in Nepal now appeared to serve as a blueprint. Another official suggested, “He said all this to hide his personal misdeeds.”
• Wangchuk has distanced himself from the violence, emphasising that he intended the protest to remain peaceful. He has also rejected claims of a political plot by the Opposition Congress, which had been suggested by some BJP leaders.
• However, officials analysing the violent turn of events stated, “Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions. The youth are not to be blamed. They were misled, caught up in a sinister plot for political and personal gain.”
Ladakh protest live updates: Sonam Wangchuk appeals for peace after Leh clashes turn violent
Ladakh protest live updates: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday expressed his sorrow over the outbreak of violence in Leh, attributing it to the frustration among the “Gen Z” youths, which resulted in the deaths of four young people.
In response, authorities in Leh district of Ladakh imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting gatherings of five or more persons. The measures followed a movement demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which had turned violent, with protesters setting fire to the BJP office and several vehicles.
Wangchuk, who had been leading a hunger strike in support of the twin demands, called off his fast after large numbers of youths took to the streets.
Ladakh protest live updates: Ex-J&K DGP SP Vaid calls Leh violence a ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’
Ladakh protest live updates: Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid has claimed that the violent clashes in Leh during activist Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike were not spontaneous but part of a “deep-rooted conspiracy” designed to disrupt talks between Ladakh’s leadership and the Centre.
Highlighting what he described as a wider conspiracy, Vaid referred to Wangchuk’s earlier comments comparing Ladakh’s struggle to Nepal’s Gen Z protests. He told ANI on Wednesday: “Just look at Sonam Wangchuck's talk about the Arab Spring. He appreciates the overthrow of the Nepal government by Gen Z... Seems like a deep-rooted conspiracy... After all, someone responsible should be identified, and strict legal action should be taken... They should be booked under the Public Safety Act and charged for instigating violence.”
Ladakh protest live updates: 4 dead, dozens injured in Leh clashes; Centre claims calm restored
Ladakh protest live updates: At least four people lost their lives and 80 others, including 40 police personnel, were injured in violent protests in Ladakh over the demand for statehood. The unrest, which erupted on Wednesday, saw incidents of arson and street clashes.
As dusk fell on what was described as the worst day of unrest in the cold desert region since 1989, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his fortnight-long hunger strike demanding statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, while authorities imposed a curfew in Leh district.
Groups of young protesters engaged in arson and vandalism, attacking the offices of the BJP and the Hill Council, and torching vehicles. Police and paramilitary forces, deployed in large numbers throughout the town, fired tear gas shells to restore order, according to officials.