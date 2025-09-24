Behind Ladakh protest, demand for Sixth Schedule: What does it mean?

Since before the agitation turned violent in Leh on Wednesday, protesters in Ladakh have been protesting for the central government to grant them protections under the Sixth Schedule, as well as the statehood. The youth-led protest turned violent as agitators pelted stones and torched the BJP office in Leh. (PTI)

At least four protesters were reported killed by the evening. Follow Ladakh protest live updates The Leh Apex Body's (LAB) youth wing had given a call for a protest and shutdown after two of the people on hunger strike were hospitalised on Tuesday evening.

A fresh round of discussions was scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, including members of LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), for October 6. Setting of that date unilaterally by the Centre was one of the immediate reasons for Wednesday's protest.

At the heart of the whole agitation, however, is also the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019 after its bifurcation from Jammu and Kashmir. The UT status was something that the people of Ladakh had been reportedly demanding for more than seven decades, as their aspirations were allegedly ignored by the then state government of Jammu and Kashmir.

What is the Sixth Schedule?

The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution contains provisions regarding the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. It allows local communities to have a significant say in how these regions are administered.

The protesting youth in Ladakh demand that it fall under the protections of the Sixth Schedule.

According to the Schedule, the tribal areas, which have been deemed an autonomous district, could be divided into areas by the governor if there are different Scheduled Tribes in the region.

For each autonomous district, there shall be a District Council consisting of not more than 30 members.

The governor shall not nominate more than four members, while the rest shall be elected on the basis of adult suffrage.

Additionally, a separate Regional Council shall be established for each autonomous region.

Powers: As per the Sixth Schedule, in an autonomous district with Regional Councils, the District Council shall only have such powers with respect to the areas under the authority of the Regional Council as may be delegated to it by the Regional Council, in addition to the powers conferred on it by this Schedule with respect to such areas. The schedule also defines the powers of the District Councils and Regional Councils to make laws, and the administration of justice in autonomous districts and regions.

It also spells out the conferment of powers under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, on the Regional and District Councils and on certain courts and officers for the trial of certain suits, cases and offences.

Under this Schedule, the Governor has the power to dissolve a district or a regional council on the recommendation of a Commission.

Can the Sixth Schedule be amended?

The Parliament, by law, from time to time, may amend the schedule by way of addition, variation or repeal any of the provisions.

"When the Schedule is so amended, any reference to this Schedule in the Constitution shall be construed as a reference to the amended version," the law states.