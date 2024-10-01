Explained: Why is Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk protesting in Delhi? Detention sparks political row

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, along with dozens of activists from Ladakh, was detained at the Delhi border on late Monday night as he attempted to march into the capital. This prompted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to attack BJP, and alleging that chief minister Atishi was prevented from meeting Wangchuk on Tuesday. Ladakh educationist Sonam Wangchuk (Ravi Kumar/HT)(Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times )

Wangchuk was leading the march, 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', which began from Leh a month ago. He and around 120 others from Ladakh were detained on Monday night, reported PTI.

Police officials told PTI that Wangchuk and others in the protest march were detained for violating prohibitory orders and were taken to different police stations, including Bawana, Narela Industrial Area and Alipur. The police reportedly urged them to return from the border since Section 163 of BNS is imposed in the national capital.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk leading a protest march to Delhi?

Sonam Wangchuk, a celebrated innovator and educator, highlighted in recent years the issues related to the autonomy of the administration of Ladakh. In 2019, Wangchuk wrote a letter to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to grant Scheduled Area status to Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The same year, students in Ladakh protested for the same demand. The protests were supported by former MP Thupstan Chhewang, who then created the Leh Apex Body (ABL). The protests were also backed by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

The ABL and KDA have been spearheading an agitation for the past four years to demand statehood for Ladakh, seek its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

Wangchuk has asserted that the protections under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh were a poll promise of the BJP in the 2019 general elections, and the government should keep its word.

Earlier this year, talks between ABL-KDA and the Union Home Ministry regarding the issue reached an impasse, following which Wangchuk and other activists began a fast in Leh for 21 days.

Wangchuk's detention sparks political outrage

Wangchuk and the other members of the group had sought official permission and even emailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah but that information was used to detain the protesters, claimed a representative. They also said that the activist was not allowed to meet his lawyer.

Delhi chief minister Atishi said that she went to Bawana police station to meet the innovator but was not allowed to do so. Extending her government's support for Sonam Wangchuk, Atishi said that his detention shows the “dictatorship” of BJP. “We strongly condemn it. Ladakh should get the status of a full state and Delhi should also get the status of a full state,” she said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that several leaders from the party have also been detained along with Wangchuk, and questioned how they can remain detained for more than 24 hours.

“I don't understand the manner in which the government is going. Sonam Wangchuk is a very respectable personality of Ladakh. People respect him all over India. They have planned a peaceful march from Ladakh to Rajghat. They hav been walking from Ladakh but not a single incident happened. Many Congress leaders have also been detained with them,” Venugopal said.