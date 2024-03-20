Protest held in Kargil over sixth schedule, statehood demand

Kargil Democratic Alliance on Wednesday organised a protest in Kargil, Ladakh, demanding statehood and protection under the sixth schedule for the Union Territory. In Leh, prominent environmentalist Sonum Wangchuk is also holding a fast, which entered into its 15th day on Wednesday. (HT File)

Locals and leaders of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), an amalgam of religious and political organisations of Kargil, participated in the protest.

Sajjad Kargili, social activist and leader of KDA said the protest was successful. “We will continue our protest till all our rights are fulfilled. All our demands are genuine,” he said.

In Leh, prominent environmentalist Sonum Wangchuk is also holding fast, which entered into its 15th day on Wednesday.

The protests in Ladakh intensified after talks between Union home ministry and the Leh Apex Body and KDA ended without any concrete outcome.

The apex body has been demanding statehood, sixth schedule, separate public service commission and parliamentary representation for Ladakh.

Communist Party of India (CPI Marxist) general secretary MY Tarigami said on Wednesday that they never desired for Ladakh to be separated from the erstwhile state of J&K. “It happened abruptly. While a faction of society in Leh were demanding UT status for Ladakh and celebrated it later, they now acknowledge the drawbacks and express preference for constitutional guarantees,” he said, and added that there was a unified call for constitutional guarantees under the sixth schedule.

“We share a common history and concerns for Ladakh, resonating deeply with the aspirations of its people. It’s imperative for the Union government to heed their voices and address their grievances promptly,” he said.