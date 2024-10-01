Delhi CM Atishi ‘not allowed’ to meet detained activist Sonam Wangchuk at police station

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged that she was not allowed to meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained on Monday night from Singhu border while trying to enter the national capital with his supporters, at the Bawana Police Station on Tuesday. Delhi chief minister Atishi speaks with the media.(PTI file)

“I came here to meet Sonam Wangchuk. He is an environmentalist and educationist. Everybody knows him. He was coming to Delhi from Ladakh with 150 people to raise their voice. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government arrested him from the Delhi border. The people of Ladakh want democratic rights. They don’t want L-G leadership… Although I am was allowed to enter the police station, I was not allowed to meet him," Atishi told reporters.

Earlier, reports claimed that Atishi was stopped outside the Bawana Police Station. Atishi reached the police station around 1pm but was stopped by police officers, the Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement.

A heavy deployment has been put in place around the Bawana Police Station, situated on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Sonam Wanchuk's supporters who were also detained have been kept at several other police stations at Delhi borders.

Around 120 people from Ladakh, including Sonam Wangchuk, were marching towards Delhi demanding sixth schedule status for the Union Territory when they were detained.

Sonam Wangchuk is leading the march, 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra,' which began from Leh a month ago.