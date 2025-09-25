Stone pelting, arson, vandalism: What sparked the deadly Leh protests?

Ladakh’s simmering demand for statehood spiralled into violence on Wednesday, leaving at least four people dead and over 60 injured, including 30 security personnel. A vehicle is set on fire during a protest by locals demanding statehood for the federal territory and job quotas for local residents in Leh, in the Ladakh region, India, September 24, 2025. (REUTERS)

The day of unrest, described as the worst in recent memory in the region, saw widespread clashes, arson, and attacks on public property. Protesters vandalised and set fire to the BJP office in Leh, along with several vehicles, as the statehood agitation turned violent.

By evening, prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk announced the end of his two-week hunger strike in support of statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Shops and businesses remained shut through the morning as Leh observed a complete bandh, before the agitation descended into chaos.

The administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, banning gatherings of five or more people. In addition, Congress leader and councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag has been booked for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at the hunger strike venue on Tuesday.

Protest escalates into violence

The Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing gave the call for protest after two of the 15 people on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10 had to be shifted to the hospital on Tuesday evening due to deteriorating health conditions.

The hunger strike was aimed at pressing the Centre to resume dialogue on their four-point charter of demands, including statehood, extension of the Sixth Schedule, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil, and reservation in employment.

In response to the protest call, Leh town observed a complete shutdown on Wednesday as large crowds gathered at the NDS Memorial Ground before marching through the streets, raising slogans in support of the Sixth Schedule and statehood, PTI news agency reported, citing officials.

The situation escalated when some youth resorted to stone-pelting at the BJP headquarters and the Hill Council office. Police and paramilitary forces, who had been deployed in strength across the town, fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control, the report added.

The protesters turned violent just days ahead of a fresh round of talks scheduled on October 6 between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakh representatives, including members of the Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

Centre reacts to Leh protests

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike on September 10, 2025, demanding the extension of the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.

It added that the Government of India has been actively engaging with the Ladakh Apex Body (Leh) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance on these issues, holding several formal meetings under the high-powered committee (HPC) and its sub-committee, along with multiple informal discussions with regional leaders.

“The process of dialogue through this mechanism has yielded phenomenal results by increasing reservations for Ladakh scheduled tribe from 45% to 84%, providing 1/3 women reservations in the councils and declaring Bhoti and Purgi as official languages. With this process for recruitment of 1800 posts was also commenced,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the demands on which Wangchuk undertook the hunger strike are already an integral part of discussions within the HPC, adding that despite repeated appeals from several leaders to end the fast, he persisted, allegedly misleading the public by invoking “Arab Spring-style protests” and making “references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.”

“It is clear that the mob was incited by Shri Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements. Incidentally, amidst these violent developments, he broke his fast and left for his village in an ambulance without making serious efforts to control the situation,” the statement added.