Govt pins Ladakh violence on activist Sonam Wangchuk: ‘Mentioned Arab Spring, Gen Z’

The central government has pointedly blamed activist Sonam Wangchuk for the violence in Leh as the ongoing stir for statehood for Ladakh turned into mob fury anc claimed five lives in police action on Wednesday.

It said Wangchuk — the most prominent face of the stir since it began around 2019-20 — was “misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal”.

Wangchuk had not yet reacted to this assertion by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) made after 10 pm, though he condemned the violent turn of the protest in the afternoon and announced an end to his hunger strike in disgust.

'Talks were progressing well, some were not happy'

The home ministry led by Amit Shah, in a statement, noted that Sonam Wangchuk started a hunger strike on September 10 demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which grants special autonomy to tribal areas.

“It is well known that Government of India has been actively engaged with Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance on same issues,” the MHA stated.

“Series of meetings were held with them through formal channel of High-Powered Committee as well as Sub-committee and multiple informal meetings with leaders,” it added.

It claimed that the dialogue by the Narendra Modi government yielded “phenomenal” results by “increasing reservations for Ladakh Scheduled Tribes from 45% to 84%, providing 1/3 women reservations in the (hill) councils and declaring Bhoti and Purgi as official languages”. On the employment front, the MHA stressed that recruitment for 1,800 jobs had commenced.

“However, certain politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress (and were) trying to sabotage the dialogue process,” it alleged.

It said the next meeting of the High-Powered Committee has been scheduled on October 6, “while meetings are also planned on 25th and 26th September with the leaders from Ladakh”.

“The demands on which Mr Wangchuk was on hunger strike are integral part of the discussion,” it added.

People gather outside the burning BJP office building after it was set ablaze by protesters during a demonstration demanding statehood for Ladakh, in Leh on September 24, 2025.

The youth wing of the Leh Apex Body, the organisation mainly engaging with the MHA in the talks since 2023-24, had called for a demonstration on Wednesday, September 25.

Its leaders have said they were not happy with how the MHA set October 6 as the next date on its own. Wangchuk had also said the date was too far when “people have been on hunger strike already for days”.

But the leaders have condemned the violence since.

What happened on Sept 24, as per MHA

The MHA statement spoke on how the protest took a violent turn.

“On 24th September, at around 11.30 am, a mob instigated by (Sonam Wangchuk's) provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as Government office of the CEC (chief electoral officer), Leh,” it said.

The MHA did not name the party. It was the ruling BJP.

“They also put these offices on fire, attacked the security personnel, and torched police vehicle. The unruly mob attacked the police personnel in which more than 30 police/CRPF personnel were injured,” it added.

“In self-defence, police had to resort to firing in which unfortunately some casualties are reported,” it added.

Police detain a protester during a protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh on Wednesday.

Four deaths were confirmed till the night, though some news agency reports put the number at five.

“Barring unfortunate incidents that happened early in the day, the situation is brought under control by 4 pm,” the MHA said.

“It is clear that the mob was incited by Shri Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements,” it again asserted, “Incidentally, amidst these violent developments, he broke his fast and left for his village in an ambulance without making serious efforts to control the situation.”

The MHA statement promised that the government “stands committed to the aspiration of the people of Ladakh” in term of providing constitutional safeguards.

“It is also requested that the people should not circulate the old and provocative videos in the media and social media,” the MHA said.