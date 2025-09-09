Nepal after Bangladesh, Sri Lanka: Gen-Z anger in India's neighbourhood causes major upsets

The protests in Nepal were initially seen by many, including the country's political leadership, as just young people upset at not being able to use Instagram or something. It escalated quickly. And Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation now marks another major upset caused by young citizens' frustrations in India's neighbourhood. People displaying Nepal's national flag burn tyres during a demonstration to condemn the police's deadly crackdown on protesters in Kathmandu on September 9, 2025.(Prabin Ranabhat/AFP Photo)

Demonstrations, peaceful at first, were triggered by a since-revoked social media ban, but the Gen-Z groups leading the agitation demanded wholesale change of regime on the issue of corruption as the movement turned violent.

They drew cues from within the South Asian subcontinent and much beyond. Many cited the protests in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka among inspirations, and movements against entrenched politicians and their “nepo kids” in the Philippines, for instance.

On TikTok, which was not banned at present, viral videos contrasted the lives led of ordinary Nepali youth wit those of children of politicians. Trends and hashtags #NepoKid, #NepoBabies, #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal became catalysts to question the corruption inside the government. A recent inquiry report into purchase of planes by the national carrier became a reference point too.

Analysts differed. “Protests over the social media ban were just a catalyst. Frustrations over how the country is being run have long been simmering under the surface,” said Prateek Pradhan, editor of a local independent news website.

The government said it was “protecting the national interest” by seeking revenue and more control from the mostly foreign-owned social media companies.

PM KP Sharma Oli called the protesters, who framed it as a free-speech issue, “mere puppets”.

Year after Bangladesh upheaval

Oli's resignation means Nepal is at least the third country in India's neighbourhood since 2022 to see a major change after anti-government protests by younger people, most of them from ‘Generation Z’ or ‘Gen-Z’, born around the turn of the millennium and waking up to activism in their 20s.

Similar anger was seen in Bangladesh in July 2024, when student-led protests began as peaceful demonstrations against a controversial quota system in government jobs for descendants of freedom fighters from 1971 when the country was hived off from Pakistan with India's help.

The protest saw the quota as a means by Sheikh Hasina, daughter of independence movement leader Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, to perpetuate her rule using patronage.

Sheikh Hasina escaped to India, where she's been since.

Bangladesh awaits elections after the largely fragmented youth leadership and the army called upon Nobel-winning economist Muhammad Yunus to lead an interim regime as its chief adviser.

There were reports of communal violence against the minority Hindus in the Muslim-majority country during the unrest, but the prime issues remained corruption and the young generation's frustration with the status quo.

When Sri Lanka youth rose against old guard

Down south in the subcontinent, the year 2022 saw major protests in Sri Lankan against the government on the issue if corruption.

The leadership was young but not drawn from existing outfits or systems. Mismanagement of the economy became a central issue as inflation led to food and fuel shortages, and an overall crisis involving daily power outages. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and others in ruling positions from the family had to quit.

The government tried to impose a social media ban, but the hashtags such as #GoHomeGota had already gone viral.

With the old guard all but gone, elections were held in 2024. The left-wing National People's Power coalition led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to power.

The age-group composition of the protests was reflected in the results — a record of women, and the highest number of first-time MPs.

What next for Nepal?

In Nepal, the way forward may be complicated as the protesters, much as in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, profess to being apolitical in terms of party affiliations.

This was apparent in how the houses of opposition leaders, including the once-radical Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal known as ‘Prachanda’ or “the ferocious one”, were attacked too.

“The protests are fueled by the frustration of youth and their disbelief in authority, as they feel sidelined from decision-making,” Yog Raj Lamichhane, an assistant professor at Nepal’s Pokhara University, told AFP.

"The grievances extend far deeper,” he said.

India, meanwhile, condemned the violence and the killing of protesters. It has heightened the vigil on its mostly open border with Nepal, but officials said they do not see any reason for a spillover of the protest into India.

(Inputs from AP, AFP)