Bangladesh interim chief Yunus not interested in being part of new elected govt

Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said that he would not be interested in being part of the next elected government, reported news agency PTI. Muhammad Yunus, interim chief of Bangladesh, stated that he would not want to be part of the nation's next elected government.(REUTERS)

84-year-old Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus took over the government in August, 2024, after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Yunus announced last week that national elections will be held by the first half of April 2026.

Also Read: Bangladesh to hold elections in April 2026, announces interim leader Muhammad Yunus

"No way, no way. I think no one of our cabinet members (Council of Advisers) would like to do that," he said, in response to a question on whether he has any desire to become part of the next democratically elected government.

During the session at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in Chatham House, London, he added, “We want to make sure that the election is right. This is a very critical factor for us."

Also Read: 'Spirit of mutual respect': What Bangladesh's Yunus said in reply to PM Modi's Eid greetings

Yunus also questioned whether Sheikh Hasina's Awami League qualified as a political party when they were accused of killing young people, causing disappearances and stealing public money.

Saddam Hussain, President of the Bangladesh Students League, the student wing of the Awami League, called the announcement of the national elections a “state-sponsored drama.”

Also Read: Bangladesh minister says Muhammad Yunus not going to step down: ‘He doesn't hanker after power'

“The elections are not the priority of this government. This is just a state-sponsored drama. They will use this for their own purpose. They banned the Bangladesh Awami League. The people of Bangladesh are waiting for a democratic representative to govern the country,” he said.

He added, “The present government has no control over the law and order situation. For restoring democracy in Bangladesh, we have no other option than the removal of this current fascist regime. Muhammad Yunus is using the state machinery for his own personal agenda."