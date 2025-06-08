Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
'Spirit of mutual respect': What Bangladesh's Yunus said in reply to PM Modi's Eid greetings

ByHT News Desk
Jun 08, 2025 10:41 PM IST

In his letter shared on Sunday, Yunus thanked PM Modi for his letter and stated that his "thoughtful message" reflects the shared values of the two neighbours.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus stated that the "shared values" between India and Bangladesh will continue to guide the two nations. Yunus' statement comes in response to PM Modi's wishes for Eid-ul-Adha.

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus.(AFP)
Nobel Peace Prize winner and Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus.(AFP)

In his letter shared on Sunday, Yunus thanked PM Modi for his letter and stated that the prime minister's "thoughtful message" reflects the shared values of the two neighbours.

ALSO READ | 865km of India-Bangladesh border remains unfenced: MHA in LS

"I am confident that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide our nations to work together for the wellbeing of our peoples," the Bangladeshi leader said in the letter dated June 6.

Yunus added that the festival of Eid serves as a “time of reflection, which brings communities together in the spirit of festivity, sacrifice, generosity and unity, and inspires us all to work together for the greater benefits of the peoples across the world.”

Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated from June 6 to June 7 across the globe. Ahead of the festival, PM Modi sent a letter to Yunus to extend wishes for the festival.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh to hold elections in April 2026, announces interim leader Muhammad Yunus

In his letter, the prime minister wrote that Eid is an "integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India".

He added that it "reminds us of the timeless values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world".

(With input from PTI)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
