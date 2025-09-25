'Arab Spring-style', politically motivated: 10 things govt said on Leh protest, Sonam Wangchuk

The Centre on Wednesday blamed activist Sonam Wangchuk for inciting the mob violence in Ladakh, alleging that his “provocative statements” fuelled the unrest, while also pointing to certain “politically motivated” individuals dissatisfied with progress in ongoing talks between government representatives and Ladakhi groups. A police vehicle is set ablaze during a protest in Leh by demonstrators demanding statehood for Ladakh.(AP)

In its statement, the Union home ministry said that aside from a few early incidents on Wednesday, the situation was largely brought under control by 4 pm. The ministry also urged the public not to circulate old or inflammatory videos on the media and social platforms.

The demand for statehood in Ladakh erupted into violence in Leh on Wednesday, with clashes, arson, and street unrest leaving four people dead and at least 80 injured, including 30 security personnel.

Centre’s statement on Leh situation