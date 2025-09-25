'Arab Spring-style', politically motivated: 10 things govt said on Leh protest, Sonam Wangchuk
The Centre on Wednesday blamed activist Sonam Wangchuk for inciting the mob violence in Ladakh, alleging that his “provocative statements” fuelled the unrest, while also pointing to certain “politically motivated” individuals dissatisfied with progress in ongoing talks between government representatives and Ladakhi groups.
In its statement, the Union home ministry said that aside from a few early incidents on Wednesday, the situation was largely brought under control by 4 pm. The ministry also urged the public not to circulate old or inflammatory videos on the media and social platforms.
The demand for statehood in Ladakh erupted into violence in Leh on Wednesday, with clashes, arson, and street unrest leaving four people dead and at least 80 injured, including 30 security personnel.
Centre’s statement on Leh situation
- The Ministry of Home Affairs said that Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike on September 10, demanding the extension of the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.
- The ministry added that the Government of India has been actively engaging with the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance on these issues.
- It said that a series of meetings were held with them through the formal channels of the high-powered committee and its sub-committee, along with multiple informal discussions with leaders.
- The Centre said that the dialogue process through this mechanism has yielded significant results, including increasing reservations for the Ladakh Scheduled Tribe from 45 per cent to 84 per cent, providing one-third women’s reservations in the councils, and declaring Bhoti and Purgi as official languages. It added that the process for recruiting 1,800 posts has also been initiated.
- The government said that “certain politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress made under the HPC and have been trying to sabotage the dialogue process.”
- The MHA in a statement said, “The demands on which Mr Wangchuk was on hunger strike are integral part of the discussion in HPC. In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike he continued with the hunger strike and misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.”
- The government said that on September 24, at around 11.30 am, “a mob instigated by (Wangchuk's) provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as the Government office of the CEC Leh.” The statement added that the mob “put these offices on fire, attacked security personnel, and torched a police vehicle.”
- The Centre said, “It is clear that the mob was incited by Shri Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements. Incidentally, amidst these violent developments, he broke his fast and left for his village in an ambulance without making serious efforts to control the situation.”
- The MHA said the government is committed to meeting the aspirations of the people of Ladakh and urged the public not to circulate old or provocative videos on the media and social media.
- It also added that the next high-powered committee meeting is scheduled for October 6, with additional meetings planned on September 25 and 26 with Ladakh leaders.