Two temples in Canada cancel Indian consular camps due to security concerns

Toronto: Two Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) that were scheduled to host consular camps this weekend have cancelled the programme due to security concerns. Pensioners availing of services at a consular camp in Edmonton, Canada on Sunday. (Indian Consulate in Vancouver)

The consular camps, held by officials from India’s consulate in Toronto, were to be held at the Toronto Kali Bari and the Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre on November 16 and November 17, respectively.

However, members of the management of both temples confirmed to the Hindustan Times that they will not be holding the consular camps.

That follows heightened anxiety within the Hindu community after the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton witnessed a violent attack by pro-Khalistan protesters on November 3.

The Triveni Mandir issued a statement announcing the cancellation. It said, “This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests.”

Apologising to community members depending on the event, the statement added, “We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada. We call on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against Brampton Triveni Mandir and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu Community and the general public.”

Two members of the Board of Trustees of the Kali Bari confirmed to the Hindustan Times that they have also cancelled the consular camps that were to take place on its premises on Saturday. “After what happened in Hindu Sabha, we are concerned about our safety,” a Trustee said.“Yes, we have cancelled the camp which was to be held on Saturday,” Kali Bari secretary Ayan Mukherjee said.

Yudhisthir Dhanraj, president of the Triveni Mandir, said that cancelling the camp was a “very difficult decision for us”.

Dhanraj, who is originally from Guyana, added, “We were indirectly forced to cancel the event.”

The secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had issued a notice online identifying the two temples as they were to host the consular camps.

India’s consulate in Toronto had already announced last week that it was cancelling “some” consular camps. In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, it said, “In a statement on X, the consulate said, “In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organisers, the consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps.”

The camps are held to provide life certificates to pensioners. It was meant to be a free and convenient service to elderly users at a location close to their residences.

The Vishwa Jain Sangathan Canada described as “unacceptable” the cancellation of the camps as it said police and politicians had “failed to protect Hindu community”.

In a statement, the Canadian chapter of the Coalition of Hindus of North America (COHNA) said, “A troubling moment for Canada when its police appear to cave in to extremist threats rather than protecting the rights of Canadian Hindus. Peel Police’s approach - pressuring temples to cancel events due to violent threats - undermines Hindu Canadians’ religious freedoms and deepens distrust.”

In another statement, the organisation Hindu Community of Canada said it “calls on all levels of government and law enforcement to take immediate action to restore peace and security, and demand clear answers on how they will address escalating threats and protect our community”.