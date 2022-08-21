UK PM race: Rishi Sunak's new campaign video calls him 'underdog'
Former British cabinet minister Michael Gove said he is supporting the 42-year-old Indian-origin Rishi Sunak for the next prime minister as rival Lizz Truss's campaign has been a “holiday from reality”.
In the latest campaign video for the UK prime ministerial election, Rishi Sunak's team has promoted him as an “underdog” who is not afraid of defeat and fights till the very end. One of the candidates before the UK Conservative Party leadership election draws to a close on September 6, Sunak is currently trailing finalist Liz Truss as shown by the latest surveys of Tory members casting postal and online ballots in the poll. Bookie odds also favour Truss, who is banking on tax-cutting plans amid high prices in the UK.
“I will keep fighting for every vote until the final day,” Sunak tweeted with the video.
The video was first used to introduce Sunak at a hustings event in Manchester on Friday. It shows the former Chancellor at a series of campaign events since the UK PM race commenced last month, with him taking a power nap in one.
"They (underdogs) work harder, stay longer, think smarter; underdogs don't give up, they'll do the difficult things and they never, ever get complacent," the video said.
This latest development comes after former British cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Friday he is backing the 42-year-old Sunak for the next premier. In an op-ed in ‘The Times’ - which is also supporting Sunak, Gove wrote that Truss's campaign has been a “holiday from reality”.
Gove added that Truss's proposed cuts to national insurance would only favour the rich and that he cannot see how safeguarding the stock options of FTSE 100 executives should ever be a priority over supporting the poorest in British society.
Meanwhile, the opposition Labour Party of Sir Keir Starmer witnessed the biggest surge in popularity among Britons in almost a decade. A new Opinium poll for the ‘Observer’ gave Starmer's party a backing of 43 per cent voters - 15 points ahead of the Tories, which is the widest gap since 2013.
(With inputs from PTI, Bloomberg and Reuters)
-
Jill Biden tests negative for Covid-19; set to go to Delaware
First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she had isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden, and rejoin him at their Delaware beach home, her office said Sunday. The White House announced on Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady, who like her husband has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, had tested positive for the coronavirus. She first had symptoms on Monday.
-
Singapore PM says global geopolitical tensions affect security in Asia-Pacific
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said tensions between the United States and China and the Russia-Ukraine war affects security in the Asia-Pacific. "We can expect more geopolitical contestation in the Asia-Pacific," he said, adding that Singapore would try its best to avoid being caught up in the "major power rivalry" .
-
WHO expert on hurdle in tracking new variants, reducing risk of long Covid
Two years into the pandemic, nearly 15,000 deaths are still being reported globally each week. “15,000 mothers, daughters, fathers, sons, brothers, sisters, friends… people we love. I know we are tired, but when did this become acceptable?” asked DrDr Kerkhoven Twitter. While Omicron BA.5 remains the dominant circulating variant of concern, the expert warned that "there will be more variants with such intense circulation".
-
Japan PM Fumio Kishida tests positive for Covid; symptoms mild, says govt
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for Covid-19, the government said. Kishida, 65, developed a cough and slight fever on Saturday night and came up positive in a PCR test, according to a statement by the Cabinet Office. He's currently resting at the prime minister's official residence. Coronavirus infections in the country have remained near record highs, with 24,780 Covid cases found in Tokyo alone on Sunday.
-
No live telecast for Imran Khan speeches: Pak media watchdog to channels| Report
Pakistan's media watchdog - the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority or PEMRA - has barred TV channels from broadcasting live the speeches of former prime local media, minister Imran Khan has reported. The action came after the cricketer-turned politician - who has been attacking the Shehbaz Sharif government ever since his party lost power earlier this year - on Saturday slammed the police, bureaucracy and the Election Commission, and threatened to file cases against them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics