Ex-UK minister Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak for next PM, announces end of frontline political career
Gove, who made the twin announcements in an op-ed in the Times, was sacked by PM Boris Johnson in July.
(Reuters) - Former British cabinet minister Michael Gove on Friday endorsed Rishi Sunak for prime minister and announced an end of his frontline political career, he said in an op-ed in The Times.
Gove wrote in the op-ed that he thinks Liz Truss' campaign for 10 Downing Street "has been a holiday from reality."
He said Truss' proposed cuts to national insurance would favour the wealthy, and that he cannot see how safeguarding the stock options of FTSE 100 executives should ever take precedence over supporting the poorest in our society.
In contrast, Sunak has the right arguments as they come from his experience of being the chancellor during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gove added.
"Rishi put the strength of the state at the service of the weakest. I know he always will," he said.
Gove said that he knows what the job requires and Sunak has it, dismissing his Conservative colleagues who have predicted Truss to be the winner. He believes that the party members will ultimately back Sunak as he promises only what he knows can be delivered.
"I make my case from my heart too. I do not expect to be in government again," Gove wrote. “But it was the privilege of my life to spend 11 years in the cabinet under three prime ministers.”
Gove was sacked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July and was replaced by Greg Clark for his role of Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
A day after being sacked, Daily Mail reported that Gove will not run to become the next British leader.
-
Al-Shabaab attacks hotel in Somalia's Mogadishu, casualties reported
Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu in a hail of gunfire and explosions on Friday, with casualties reported, security sources and witnesses said. The assault on the Hayat Hotel triggered a fierce gunfight between security forces and gunmen from the jihadist group who are still holed up inside the building, security official Abdukadir Hassan told AFP.
-
Sweden shopping centre shooting: Two injured, one arrested
Swedish police said on Friday two people were injured in a shooting at the Emporia shopping centre in the southern city of Malmo and one suspect has been arrested. Read: Shooting selection policy set for a tweak again The police are on the scene questioning witnesses and going through material from surveillance cameras. Earlier, police said they had cordoned off the area and asked the public to avoid going to the shopping centre.
-
EU backs changing monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply
The recommendation is based on a study involving about 500 adults, which compared the performance of the vaccine given either intradermally or subcutaneously, as two doses given about a month apart.
-
Putin, Macron call for IAEA inspection of Ukraine nuclear plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for independent inspections at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said Friday. According to the Kremlin, both leaders called for experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect the plant "as soon as possible" and "assess the real situation on the ground". Both Kyiv and Moscow have this week accused each other of preparing "provocations" at the facility.
-
PM Sheikh Hasina to Hindu community in Bangladesh: You and I have same rights
According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, “We want people of all faiths to live with equal rights. You are people of this country, you have equal rights here, you have the same rights as I have.” “You would always think that you are the citizens of this country and you will enjoy equal rights,” the premier said.
