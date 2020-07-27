e-paper
Home / World News / UK to pause reporting Covid-19 deaths, review methodology

UK to pause reporting Covid-19 deaths, review methodology

In updated figures posted Sunday, the total number of Covid-19-associated deaths in the UK is now 45,752.

world Updated: Jul 27, 2020 00:57 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
British tourists returning to UK, check in their luggage, as Britain imposed a two-week quarantine on all travellers arriving from Spain, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.
British tourists returning to UK, check in their luggage, as Britain imposed a two-week quarantine on all travellers arriving from Spain, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. (REUTERS)
         

The UK said it would pause reporting on coronavirus deaths while it reviews how they are calculated.

Last week, the government said deaths in England were counted as due to coronavirus if the deceased person had the disease at any time. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would only record deaths as related to the virus if they had had a positive test within 28 days.

In updated figures posted Sunday, the total number of Covid-19-associated deaths in the UK is now 45,752.

